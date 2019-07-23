El próximo 26 de agosto se celebrará la nueva entrega de los MTV Video Music Award, que premian lo más destacado en los videos musicales del último año.
La categoría ‘Video del año” es la más importante, y aquí compiten los videos de ‘A lot’ de 21 Savage y J. Cole, ‘Thank U, next’ de Ariana Grande, ‘Bad guy’ de Billie Eilish, ‘Sucker de Jonas Brothers, ‘Old Town Road’ de Lil Nas X y ‘You need to calm down’ de Taylor Swift.
Con 10 nominaciones cada una, Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift son las más nominadas este año, seguidas de Billie Eilish que opta a 9 premios y Lil Nas X a 8.
Aquí la lista completa de nominaciones que ha anunciado hoy MTV
Video del año
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Artista del año
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Canción del año
Drake – “In My Feelings”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Artista revelación
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Colaboración
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
Artista ‘Push’ del año
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
Pop
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Hip Hop
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”
Cardi B – “Money”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”
R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”
Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”
Ella Mai – “Trip”
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”
K-pop
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”
Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”
NCT 127 – “Regular”
EXO – “Tempo”
Latino
Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”
Maluma – “Mala Mía”
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”
Dance
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”
Rock
The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”
Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”
Imagine Dragons – “Natural”
Lenny Kravitz – “Low”
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”
twenty one pilots – “My Blood”
Video con mensaje
Halsey – “Nightmare”
The Killers – “Land of the Free”
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”
John Legend – “Preach”
Lil Dicky – “Earth”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Dirección
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” (Directed by Dave Meyers)
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” (Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang)
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” (Directed by Hannah Lux Davis)
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Directed by Calmatic)
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” (Directed by Dano Cerny)
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” (Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift)
Mejores efectos
Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” (Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” (Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)
Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” (Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic)
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” (Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi)
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” (Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer)
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!” (Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX)
Edición
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” (Editing by Elias Talbot)
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Editing by Calmatic)
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” (Editing by Billie Eilish)
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” (Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)
Solange – “Almeda” (Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” (Editing by Jarrett Fijal)
Dirección de arte
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It”
Coreografía
FKA twigs – “Cellophane”
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Solange – “Almeda”
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
Cinematografía
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints”
Billie Eilish – “hostage”
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Solange – “Almeda”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!”