La famosa compartió hace algunos días un par de imágenes en las que aparecía sin ropa adentro de la ducha, ahora publica el video.
Junto a la publicación, Bella Thorne compartió el siguiente mensaje:
“En agosto del año pasado, me cortaron el cabello hasta el cuello y los hombros por una película y parecía que no estaba volviendo a crecer ¡Pero mira cómo está ahora y cuánto ha crecido”, expresó la actriz y nueva estrella de PornHub.
Bella mencionó que el hecho de haber tenido tan largo el cabello y que se lo contaran la había llevado a sentirse insegura, que incluso recurrió a muchos trucos para hacerlo ver más largo, para sentirse mejor.
Pero ahora al ver el verdadero tamaño de su cabello, sin extensiones y sin haberlo alisado se siente realmente muy bien.
I woke up with my period and this is how excited I am 😐
Un video provocativo
La exchica Disney difundió un provocativo video en el cual se le mira completamente desnuda. Además de mostrar su tatuaje que dice “I love you” y hacer movimientos coquetos ante el lente.
In August of last year my hair was cut up to my neck and shoulders for a movie…and it seemed like it wasn’t growing back…but now look how long it is!! I just did bleachless, heatless, and most importantly extensionless!! except for right now currently while my hair is green on another movie. I have wanted my hair to grow back long again, ever since I was on shake it they cut it real short one day.. and then put in extensions to match it back to its original length…it took me a very long time to not feel insecure with out exts or heat or whatever…but now look at how long it is. I’m so proud ❤️
Hasta el momento el video registra más de tres millones de visualizaciones además de más de cinco mil comentarios, los cuales en su mayoría son elogios de fanáticos.
“Qué cool tu tatuajes”, “No importa cómo tengas el pelo siempre te miras hermosa”, “Eres el amor de mi vida, te admiro mucho”, “Dónde te hiciste tu tatuaje es hermoso”, “Quisiéramos ver más, qué sexy”, fueron algunos de los comentarios.
