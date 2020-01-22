Tras su actitud, muchos lo compararon con el Papa Francisco.
Chris Martin, vocalista de Coldplay, se enfrentó a unos fans tras un concierto benéfico que brindó en el Palladium de Los Ángeles.
It’s very nearly the end of this round of shows – the penultimate gig for this album. It’s also the ‘big LA show’. So, by rights, today at the Palladium should either be enormously emotional or massively stressful. Oddly, it’s neither – and I cannot put my finger on why. There’s almost a sense of relief and relaxed enjoyment – as though the pressure is somehow off and today is a chance to informally just appreciate it. The Jordan broadcast was a massive undertaking and since then, it’s been an assault course of varyingly difficult, not-really-gigs. I remarked the other day that most tours begin with a brutally difficult promo run and then settle into the promised land of smooth running comfortable shows – and on this campaign, we’ve just done the tough bit. So maybe this is the payoff? Maybe this is like runners who’ve trained with rocks in a backpack? Finally, just before it all pops onto the archive shelf of history, there’s a chance to just appreciate it? I shouldn’t jinx things, of course – there’s still a second Palladium show to do. It was a wonderful night tonight though – and admitting that I enjoyed it can’t screw that up. R42 (@millerworld)
El cantante de la banda británica ha sido el protagonista de varios comentarios en Twitter después de que la pasada noche del lunes se presentara en un concierto benéfico.
Durante su presentación sufrió constantes interrupciones que hicieron que se olvidara de algunas partes de sus canciones.
El famoso acudió al lugar como acto benéfico, sin embargo, no salió satisfecho ni con su actuación y mucho menos con el suceso que tendría que vivir en los aledaños del lugar cuando se disponía a abandonar el recinto.
Un grupo de fans optó por seguir al líder de Coldplay pidiéndole un autógrafo, pero al británico no le pareció la forma con la que estos se lo pidieron.
This “fan” said he was sorry but he proceeded to sell this footage to TMZ. pic.twitter.com/Zb7wb05VUe
— mx&cky (@coldyay) January 21, 2020
Chris Martin les reprochó con un tono muy enfadado que hubiesen ido de forma agresiva a pedirle un autógrafo. Pese a la amabilidad que el cantante siempre ha tenido con sus fans y la prensa, esta vez demostró que tuvo un mal día.
Muchos seguidores comentaron que el artista iba molesto porque tuvo un “mal concierto” con muchas interrupciones y que el odia interpretar sus temas de esa manera.
Tras explotar, Chris recapacitó y firmó los autógrafos a esos seguidores con tal de finalizar esa disputa. Incluso hasta salieron algunas imágenes de él con sus fans.
Nueva foto de Chris Martin con una fan hoy en LA.
📸: https://t.co/ez6nCHEY89 pic.twitter.com/5Vst1R1WVT
— más+ Coldplay (@mascoldplay) January 22, 2020
