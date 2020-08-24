El actor compartió un adelanto de su nuevo personaje y ha cautivado a sus millones de fans.
Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” compartió la primera imagen de él caracterizado como Black Adam, el supervillano de DC Comics.
El pasado sábado a través de la DC FanDome, evento virtual que presentó novedades sobre las nuevas producciones de DC Comics, Dwayne Johnson se quiso adelantar un poco y compartió una imagen inédita de él caracterizado como Black Adam.
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el famoso adelantó su imagen como el antihéroe de DC Comics creado por Otto Binder y C. C. Beck, el cual también es el archienemigo de Shazam.
“Has esperado lo suficiente. Como yo, miles de años para ser exactos. La jerarquía de poder en el UNIVERSO DC está a punto de cambiar. El hombre de negro viene a aplastarlos a todos. Únase a nosotros ahora para el mundo primero”, compartió.
You’ve waited long enough. As have I, thousands of years to be exact. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. Join us NOW for the worlds first ever #DCFanDome. The man in black comes to crush them all. *Only at DCFANDOME.COM #Rage #NoCape #BlackAdam⚡️
En la fotografía que compartió se le puede ver utilizando un traje negro con un rayo amarillo en el medio que se enciende, con una armadura que resalta del atuendo, mientras está siendo rodeado por electricidad y sus ojos despliegan una luz radiante.
Before the Justice League was formed — the original “golden” superhero team of DC Comics was JSA – Justice Society of America. HawkMan Dr. Fate Cyclone Atom SMASHER It’s our privilege to build out our universe and bring these golden superheroes to life in BLACK ADAM. This’ll be a fun movie to make! As righteous, respected and as powerful as they are — they will all still come to understand, there’s only one code of justice the man in black lives by. His own. Truth, Justice and the Black Adam way. #Rage #JSA #BlackAdam⚡️ @sevenbucksprod
La producción de la película de Black Adam, bajo la dirección de Jaume Collet-Serra, se ha postergado debido a la pandemia por el COVID-19 (coronavirus).
There’s no more chains around this neck and I’m no longer a slave. And now you have my word. No one will ever stop me again and the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about change. Vowing to always protect and be the champion of my people. THANK YOU #DCFanDome for that absolutely electrifying love and hype for our BLACK ADAM panel. Our entire team as well as myself are deeply committed and passionate to the bone to deliver a story you’ll love and build out our DC Universe. #TheManInBlack #BlackAdam⚡️ @sevenbucksprod * bad ass motion comic from @bosslogic @jimlee
Por el momento no existe una fecha establecida para el inicio del rodaje de este filme, pero se conoce que además de Dwayne Johnson como Black Adam, la película contará con Noah Centineo como Atom Smasher y se dice que también podrá contar con personajes relacionados a la Sociedad de la Justicia de América como Cyclone o Hawkman. Su fecha establecida de estreno es el 22 de diciembre de 2021.
One of the best parts of #DCFanDome this past weekend was seeing all the fans going completely ape shit hyped when I threw this gauntlet down to the stars of the DC UNIVERSE. To me, what’s the use in joining a superhero universe if you don’t have the guts to disrupt and call everyone out? Let’s have some fun and give the fans what they want. I doubt they’ll be any takers though as they all should fear Black Adam’s wrath. We’ll see if anyone steps up and wants to dance with the devil 😈 In the meantime, I, as well our @sevenbucksprod team had a BLAST at #DCFanDome and can’t wait to start production on our Black Adam movie early 2021. THANK YOU FANS – you’re truly the best 🙏🏾👊🏾 #blackadam⚡️
