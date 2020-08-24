Nota de EU89.7
Así luce Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” como Black Adam, supervillano de DC Comics

El actor compartió un adelanto de su nuevo personaje y ha cautivado a sus millones de fans.

Por Sandy Sandoval
Dwayne JohnsonThe Rock” compartió la primera imagen de él caracterizado como Black Adam, el supervillano de DC Comics.

El pasado sábado a través de la DC FanDome, evento virtual que presentó novedades sobre las nuevas producciones de DC Comics, Dwayne Johnson se quiso adelantar un poco y compartió una imagen inédita de él caracterizado como Black Adam.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el famoso adelantó su imagen como el antihéroe de DC Comics creado por Otto Binder y C. C. Beck, el cual también es el archienemigo de Shazam.

“Has esperado lo suficiente. Como yo, miles de años para ser exactos. La jerarquía de poder en el UNIVERSO DC está a punto de cambiar. El hombre de negro viene a aplastarlos a todos. Únase a nosotros ahora para el mundo primero”, compartió.

En la fotografía que compartió se le puede ver utilizando un traje negro con un rayo amarillo en el medio que se enciende, con una armadura que resalta del atuendo, mientras está siendo rodeado por electricidad y sus ojos despliegan una luz radiante.

La producción de la película de Black Adam, bajo la dirección de Jaume Collet-Serra, se ha postergado debido a la pandemia por el COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Por el momento no existe una fecha establecida para el inicio del rodaje de este filme, pero se conoce que además de Dwayne Johnson como Black Adam, la película contará con Noah Centineo como Atom Smasher y se dice que también podrá contar con personajes relacionados a la Sociedad de la Justicia de América como Cyclone o Hawkman. Su fecha establecida de estreno es el 22 de diciembre de 2021.

One of the best parts of #DCFanDome this past weekend was seeing all the fans going completely ape shit hyped when I threw this gauntlet down to the stars of the DC UNIVERSE. To me, what’s the use in joining a superhero universe if you don’t have the guts to disrupt and call everyone out? Let’s have some fun and give the fans what they want. I doubt they’ll be any takers though as they all should fear Black Adam’s wrath. We’ll see if anyone steps up and wants to dance with the devil 😈 In the meantime, I, as well our @sevenbucksprod team had a BLAST at #DCFanDome and can’t wait to start production on our Black Adam movie early 2021. THANK YOU FANS – you’re truly the best 🙏🏾👊🏾 #blackadam⚡️

