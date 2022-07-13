Radio en línea

EMMY 2022: Ellos son todos los nominados

Zendaya hace historia en los premios a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense con su nominación por 'Euphoria'.

13 julio, 2022 8:13 am
Luisa Maria Godinez
La edición número 74 de los Emmy Awards se acerca y con esto, la lista de los nominados al galardón otorgado por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión estadounidense.

Por otro lado, los encargados de dar a conocer las nominaciones de este año son, el ganador al Emmy, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) y la actriz y directora Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Estos premios se llevarán a cabo el lunes 12 de septiembre y la ceremonia, la podrás ver en vivo por medio de la cadena televisiva NBC y de acuerdo con varios rumores Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon o Seth Myers podrían ser los encargados de conducir esta edición.

Sigue las nominaciones en vivo:

Esta entrega de premios es considerada de suma importancia al igual que los GRAMMY, Premios Oscar y Tony y los cuatro juntos forman EGOT, que hasta este momento, solo 17 personalidades han conseguido las cuatro estatuillas.

EGOT. Emmy 2022, conoce la lista de los nominados. / Foto: Getty Images

Todos los nominados

Programas de variedades y talk-show:

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Programa de competencia:

  • Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
  • Nailed It
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Bravo Top Chef
  • The Voice

Mejor actriz de comedia:

  • Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”
  • Elle Fanning – “The Great”
  • Issa Rae – “Insecure”
  • Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Mejor actor de comedia:

  • Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader – “Barry”
  • Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
  • Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Serie de comedia:

  • “Abbott Elementary” – (ABC)
  • “Barry” – (HBO)
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – (HBO)
  • “Hacks” – (HBO Max)
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – (Amazon)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” – (Hulu)
  • “Ted Lasso” – (Apple TV+)
  • “What We Do in the Shadows” – (FX)

Actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:

  • Colin Firth – “The Staircase”
  • Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven”
  • Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a Marriage”
  • Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”
  • Himesh Patel – “Station 11″
  • Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy”

Actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:

  • Toni Collette – “The Staircase”
  • Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”
  • Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”
  • Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story: Impeachment”
  • Margaret Qualley – “Maid”
  • Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Serie limitada o de antología:

  • “Dopesick” – (Hulu)
  • “The Dropout” – (Hulu)
  • “Inventing Anna” – (Netflix)
  • “Pam & Tommy” – (Hulu)
  • “The White Lotus” – (HBO)

Actriz principal en una serie dramática:

  • Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”
  • Laura Linney – “Ozark”
  • Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”
  • Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”
  • Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”
  • Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Actor principal en una serie dramática:

  • Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
  • Brian Cox – “Succession”
  • Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”
  • Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
  • Adam Scott – “Severance”
  • Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Serie dramática:

“Better Call Saul” – (AMC)

“Euphoria” – (HBO Max)

“Severance” – (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” – (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” – (Netflix)

“Succession” – (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” – (Showtime)

