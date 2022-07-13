EMMY 2022: Ellos son todos los nominados

La edición número 74 de los Emmy Awards se acerca y con esto, la lista de los nominados al galardón otorgado por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión estadounidense.
Por otro lado, los encargados de dar a conocer las nominaciones de este año son, el ganador al Emmy, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) y la actriz y directora Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).
Estos premios se llevarán a cabo el lunes 12 de septiembre y la ceremonia, la podrás ver en vivo por medio de la cadena televisiva NBC y de acuerdo con varios rumores Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon o Seth Myers podrían ser los encargados de conducir esta edición.
Sigue las nominaciones en vivo:
Esta entrega de premios es considerada de suma importancia al igual que los GRAMMY, Premios Oscar y Tony y los cuatro juntos forman EGOT, que hasta este momento, solo 17 personalidades han conseguido las cuatro estatuillas.
Todos los nominados
Programas de variedades y talk-show:
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Programa de competencia:
- Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- Nailed It
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Bravo Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor actriz de comedia:
- Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning – “The Great”
- Issa Rae – “Insecure”
- Jean Smart – “Hacks”
Mejor actor de comedia:
- Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader – “Barry”
- Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
- Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
Serie de comedia:
- “Abbott Elementary” – (ABC)
- “Barry” – (HBO)
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – (HBO)
- “Hacks” – (HBO Max)
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – (Amazon)
- “Only Murders in the Building” – (Hulu)
- “Ted Lasso” – (Apple TV+)
- “What We Do in the Shadows” – (FX)
Actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:
- Colin Firth – “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a Marriage”
- Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”
- Himesh Patel – “Station 11″
- Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy”
Actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:
- Toni Collette – “The Staircase”
- Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”
- Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story: Impeachment”
- Margaret Qualley – “Maid”
- Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”
Serie limitada o de antología:
- “Dopesick” – (Hulu)
- “The Dropout” – (Hulu)
- “Inventing Anna” – (Netflix)
- “Pam & Tommy” – (Hulu)
- “The White Lotus” – (HBO)
Actriz principal en una serie dramática:
- Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”
- Laura Linney – “Ozark”
- Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”
- Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”
- Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”
- Zendaya – “Euphoria”
Actor principal en una serie dramática:
- Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
- Brian Cox – “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”
- Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott – “Severance”
- Jeremy Strong – “Succession”
Serie dramática:
“Better Call Saul” – (AMC)
“Euphoria” – (HBO Max)
“Severance” – (Apple TV+)
“Squid Game” – (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” – (Netflix)
“Succession” – (HBO)
“Yellowjackets” – (Showtime)