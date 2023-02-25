Annie Awards: Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro es la ganadora de la noche

Los Annie Awards 2023 son premios entregados por ASIFA-Hollywood a lo mejor en el mundo de la animación. Este sábado 25 de febrero se llevaron a cabo en el UCLA’s Royce Hall.

“Pinocchio” de Guillermo del Toro lideraba las nominaciones a los Annie Awards 2023 con 9 menciones y fue las más premiada de la noche. Acá los ganadores:

Mejor Producción en Película Animada: Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro

Mejor Diseño de Personajes: Taylor Krahenbuhl por The Bad Guys

And the Annie Award for BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA goes to . . . The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Episode: Special Production! #50thannieawards #theboythemoleandthehorse #bestcharacteranimationtvmedia pic.twitter.com/YYF3Zk5CQx — AnnieAwards (@AnnieAwards) February 26, 2023

Mejor Música en Película Animada: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Patrick McHale y Guillermo del Toro por Pinocchio.

And the Annie Award for BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE goes to . . . Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio! #50thannieawards #bestcharacteranimationfeature #pinocchio pic.twitter.com/YFwzjK6EWa — AnnieAwards (@AnnieAwards) February 26, 2023

Mejor Cortometraje Animado: Ice Merchants

Mejor Animación de Personajes – Videojuego: Cuphead

Mejor Animación de Personaje – Tucker Barrie por Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro

Mejor Edición – Gato con botas

Premio Winsor Mccay – Pete Docter

Mejor Guion en Película – Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley y Elisabeth Holm por Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

And the Annie Award for BEST WRITING – FEATURE goes to . . . Marcel the Shell with Shoes On! #50thannieawards #bestwritingfeature #marceltheshellwithshoeson pic.twitter.com/yxcpbE4Cf4 — AnnieAwards (@AnnieAwards) February 26, 2023