MTV VMAs 2023: lista completa de ganadores y reconocimiento a Shakira

Este martes se celebró la edición 2023 de los MTV Video Music Awards (MVAs).
Durante la noche se vivieron muchos aspectos especiales como, Shakira recibió un reconocimiento, Peso Pluma competía por tres categorías y algo muy curioso, es la primera vez en la historia de los galardones que solo hay mujeres en la terna de Artista del Año.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ellos fueron los ganadores en las categorías más importantes:
Canción del año – Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Mejor pop – Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Mejor R&B – SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Mejor latino – Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
“I wanna thank myself because I work so hard.”
PERIOD! 👏 @Anitta takes home the #VMA for Best Latin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qSVla3SJFj
— MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2023
Mejor K-pop – Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic
There’s a sixth member of @TXT_members now… (it’s the #VMAs moonperson) 🤩🚀 pic.twitter.com/xfi2QJVEbc
— MTV (@MTV) September 12, 2023
Mejor afrobeats – Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings
Congratulations are in order! ✨ @heisrema & @selenagomez take home the #VMA for Best Afrobeats for their smash-hit, ‘Calm Down’ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VsBTxFtdsm
— MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2023
Video con mensaje social – Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
Mejor colaboración – Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Congratulations, @karolg and @shakira on winning Best Collaboration! 💕 #VMA pic.twitter.com/EAIEd3HJAV
— MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2023
Mejor artista nuevo – Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Video del año – Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Artista del año –
Lee también: ►VMAs 2023: Shakira confirma que “La Loba” está de regreso con sensual look
Mira también:
@emisorasunidas897 MP abre las cajas electorales de la primera vuelta. . . #EUElecciones2023 #GUATEVOTA2023 #EleccionesGT2023 #MP #Allanamiento #FECI #TSE #RegistrodeCiudadanos ♬ News, news, seriousness, tension(1077866) – Lyrebirds music