MTV VMAs 2023: lista completa de ganadores y reconocimiento a Shakira

Conozca qué artistas son los ganadores de una estatuilla durante la reconocida premiación que organiza la cadena televisiva MTV.

12 septiembre, 2023 9:53 pm
Sandy Sandoval
MTV VMAs 2023
MTV VMAs 2023

Este martes se celebró la edición 2023 de los MTV Video Music Awards (MVAs).

Durante la noche se vivieron muchos aspectos especiales como, Shakira recibió un reconocimiento, Peso Pluma competía por tres categorías y algo muy curioso, es la primera vez en la historia de los galardones que solo hay mujeres en la terna de Artista del Año.

 

Ellos fueron los ganadores en las categorías más importantes:

Canción del año – Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Mejor pop – Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Mejor R&B – SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Mejor latino – Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records

Mejor K-pop – Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic

Mejor afrobeats – Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings

Video con mensaje social – Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Mejor colaboración – Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Mejor artista nuevo – Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Video del año – Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Artista del año –

