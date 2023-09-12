MTV VMAs 2023: lista completa de ganadores y reconocimiento a Shakira

Este martes se celebró la edición 2023 de los MTV Video Music Awards (MVAs).

Durante la noche se vivieron muchos aspectos especiales como, Shakira recibió un reconocimiento, Peso Pluma competía por tres categorías y algo muy curioso, es la primera vez en la historia de los galardones que solo hay mujeres en la terna de Artista del Año.

Ellos fueron los ganadores en las categorías más importantes:

Canción del año – Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Mejor pop – Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Mejor R&B – SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Mejor latino – Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records

PERIOD! 👏 @Anitta takes home the #VMA for Best Latin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qSVla3SJFj

“I wanna thank myself because I work so hard.”

Mejor K-pop – Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic

Mejor afrobeats – Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings

Congratulations are in order! ✨ @heisrema & @selenagomez take home the #VMA for Best Afrobeats for their smash-hit, ‘Calm Down’ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VsBTxFtdsm

