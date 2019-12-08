“Era una niña pequeña, cuando la negligencia de nuestro gobierno la mató”, dice la publicación.
A un año de la muerte de la guatemalteca Jakelin Caal, el comité legislativo hispano del Congreso de Estados Unidos (EEUU) envió un mensaje al presidente de la nación norteamericana, Donald Trump.
Por medio de una publicación en su cuenta de Twitter, el comité pidieó justicia por Jakelin y que el gobierno de Trump rinda cuentas por la muerte de la niña migrante guatemalteca.
“Era una niña pequeña, cuando la negligencia de nuestro gobierno la mató”, dice la publicación.
Today marks the 1 yr anniversary of Jakelin Caal Maquin’s death in @CBP custody. She was 7 yrs old, just a small child, when our govt’s negligence killed her.
The Trump Admin must be held accountable for her death.
We remember her, & will keep fighting for #JusticeForJakelin. pic.twitter.com/eCPO8hBt4z
— Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) December 8, 2019
Esa entidad aboga para que las autoridades estadounidenses protejan la dignidad y la seguridad de los niños migrantes y sus familias.
La muerte de Jakelin Caal
La niña guatemalteca Jakelin Caal murió bajo custodia de la Patrulla Fronteriza de EEUU, falleció a causa de una infección bacteriana, de acuerdo con la necropsia realizada un médico legista del condado El Paso.
Caal, de 7 años, murió el 8 de diciembre, un día después de que fue detenida por agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza junto con su padre.
El médico legista dijo que halló trazas de estreptococos en los pulmones, hígado, bazo y glándulas suprarrenales de Jakelin. La autopsia dice que tuvo una infección de progresión rápida” que derivó en falla orgánica múltiple.
Jakelin es una de tres niños que han muerto bajo custodia de la Patrulla Fronteriza en los últimos meses, lo que ha planteado inquietudes sobre las prácticas de la agencia para proveer asistencia médica.