La hermosa rubia demandará a su cirujano por exponer sus fotografías de antes.
Hailey Baldwin, esposa de Justin Bieber, tomará acciones legales contra el profesional que la trato, debido a que compartió sus fotografías de cómo lucía antes y confesó que le había realizado.
happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.. I love you
La joven conocida como Hailey Bieber es una modelo y personalidad televisiva estadounidense que es dueña de una belleza sumamente cautivante.
Su fama explotó mundialmente a raíz de su noviazgo con el cantante canadiense Justin Bieber, con quien contrajo matrimonio.
Debido a su belleza, carisma, llamativos looks y sensualidad ha ganado su propio éxito. Sin embargo, recientemente la bella rubia fue noticia al conocerse que ella demandará a su cirujano por divulgar las cirugías plásticas que le había realizado.
El cirujano, Daniel Barrett, aseguró que la pareja de Justin Bieber se sometió a un aumento en la proyección del mentón, relleno en los labios y rinoplastía.
En su publicación, el médico agregó una fotografía de Hailey Bieber de antes y después. El resultado es increíble, pues la famosa luce irreconocible de como era antes.
En cuarentena
Durante el aislamiento la hermosa modelo se ha mostrado de lo más sensual y junto a su esposo.
Happy to be a part of this amazing challenge. Thank you for the nomination @kendalljenner 💘 Mental Health is obviously so important and supporting each other in this time is so important. We wanna know how are you really doing during this time, what are you feeling? We’re here for you and we’re in this together! @mentalhealthcoalition ❤️ We nominate @justineskye @derekblasberg @emrata @judahsmith @chelseasmith 💕💕💕
Además, también se unió al compartir imágenes exigiendo justicia para George Floyd quien murió en manos de policías de Estados Unidos.
It’s heartbreaking that we’re honoring yet another life that was lost due to the violence and racism our country displays far too often. To say that racism is alive today would be a gross understatement, and to say that white privilege doesn’t exist is ignorance at its finest. We live in a country that denies the same freedom and rights to someone based on the color of their skin… black men, women and children are being MURDERED because of the color of their skin while white men, women and children majority of the time receive a slap on the wrist at best. I am tired, I’m angry, I’m sad, and I will not stay quiet. Changes need to be made, and people need to be behind bars for their actions.. Rest In Peace George Floyd.
