La modelo ha reventado las redes con sus fuertes y sensuales imágenes subidas de tono.
Jailyne Ojeda está arrasando con su popularidad ya que sus sensuales fotografías han cautivado a millones de seguidores.
La joven quiso enloquecer a sus fans en este inicio de mes y en las últimas horas compartió varias fotografías donde muestra su belleza en su máximo esplendor.
En estas, Jailyne Ojeda porta atuendos en color negro donde sus curvas resaltan, además se ha convertido en uno de los tonos preferidos de la sexy modelo.
Just because I carry it so well doesn’t mean it’s not heavy… and I’m not talking about my 🍑
¿Deprimida?
Hace algunos Ojeda causó polémica tras compartir un mensaje donde señaló que tuvo problemas, por lo cual le pidió a sus fans que siempre deben estar positivos, aunque todo se salga de control.
“Estas palabras vinieron de mi corazón y no iba a subir esto. Grabé este video después de pasar por una experiencia muy mala… Estaba en mis sentimientos y solo necesitaba desahogarme. Pero ahora que lo veo, siento que hay mucha gente por ahí que tal vez necesite escuchar esto así que quien alguna vez lo necesitó, espero que las cosas mejoren solo manténgase positivo y sepa que no todos merecen su energía. Proteja su energía, su alma y su paz mental A TODA COSTA, incluso si eso significa cortar a todos”, escribió en un video que compartió.
These words came from my heart and I wasn’t going to upload this. I recorded this video after going through a very bad experience.. I was in my feelings and just needed to vent. But now that I watch it over I feel like there’s a lot of people out there who may need to hear this ♥️ so who ever needed this I hope things get better 🙏🏻 just stay positive and know that not everyone deserves your energy. Protect your energy, your soul, and your mental peace AT ALL COSTS even if that means cutting everyone off. Don’t be scared to be alone. You find yourself the most when you’re alone…. weak people jump from one relationship to another and replace a friend with a new friend right away because they’re too scared to be alone and need someone to make them feel strong..
Su publicación causó que muchos se preocuparan por ella y le enviaron mensajes positivos.
Otros agregaron que Jailyne Ojeda además de recibir elogios también es víctimas de ataques por parte de los haters quienes le aseguran que su figura es a base de cirugías estéticas, por lo que estás críticas pudieron afectarle.
