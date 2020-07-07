La sensual presentadora y modelo presumió cómo quedó tras la operación.
Tras su retiro del cine para adultos, Mia Khalifa se ha convertido en una de las mujeres más sensuales de las redes sociales. Con cada una de las publicaciones que realiza en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, logra cautivar a sus millones de seguidores.
THIS IS THE REAL RE-BRAND 😭😂 @deepakdugarmd just changed my life and I couldn’t be happier or more ready for 75+ people to stare at my side profile at my wedding 🥺♥️ this is day 2 post-op and I have a pain scale of 0 so far. I’m gonna take y’all on this whole process with me, and so is @deepakdugarmd so follow him for the Q&A’s we did for y’all about my hopes/expectations. . .What I loved about @scarlessnose was that Dr. Dugar and I were on the same page about maintaining my strong middle eastern nose, just softening it to be more feminine. I can’t wait to show y’all the result 😩😍😭!!!! #ScarlessNose #NotHidingBehindATree . . . .(P.S. being transparent about this was never a question. Do not idolize the women you see on social media and base your self worth on comparisons that are unrealistic. If you’ve ever looked at my boobs and wished yours look like that, please remember mine are made out of the same material as the spatula in your kitchen drawer).
Incluso medios internacionales han comentado que la joven libanesa ha conseguido más fama ahora que no se encuentra en esa industria y que probablemente obtiene más ganancias como influencer, además de modelar y ser comentarista deportiva.
Una nueva cirugía
Recientemente dio a conocer a sus seguidores sobre una decisión que tomó en su vida. Mia Khalifa reveló que se sometería a una operación para mejorar su apariencia física y decidió realizarse una cirugía estética en su nariz.
Aunque la joven ya había compartido la noticia no se había logrado ver el resultado.
NOSE REVEAL 😭🥰 @deepakdugarmd has every video of my journey on his IGTV. We also sat down and talked about what I wanted / what was realistic for me, and we both agreed @scarlessnose™️ was the best option for me because I wanted to still look like myself, just with a softer more feminine version of my nose 🥰 every day the swelling goes down more (and will continue to for the next year), but the results are already better than anything I could’ve imagined 🥺♥️ Thank you to you and your entire team, @deepakdugarmd!
A través de sus redes sociales compartió cómo luce ahora que se ha quitado las vendas de la nariz, pues anteriormente su rostro estaba un poco hinchado tras la cirugía.
Con más de 21 millones de seguidores, la también empresaria agradeció el trabajo del cirujano y todo su equipo. También el profesional compartió un video del antes y después de la famosa.
