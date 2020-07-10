El fotógrafo participó con una imagen que captó en la playa El Paredón, Escuintla.
Sergio Montúfar es un astrofotógrafo guatemalteco que reside en la Antigua Guatemala. Debido a su pasión decidió participar en el concurso internacional Photo Nightscape Awards 2020 de Francia y se llevó la sorpresa al obtener el primer lugar.
La categoría más importante de este concurso es la de Nightscapes, en donde el guatemalteco fue el ganador.
View this post on Instagram
#aftertheeclipse 3 I had to cancel my travel to Argentina to be part of the production team of #plantariolp for the solar eclipse in july 2nd. The big reason was that I was given the assigment to document La Cuenca del Mirador by the official scientific project. This is great deal!! because I was finally able to institutionalize #astrophotography in two countries, #argentina and #guatemala. These are historical achievements and soon #peru and #mexico. I know is very hard to be a full time #Astrophotographer, but these great achievements makes me happy and brings dreams to come true. Its my fight agains light pollution #astronomy #art #nightscape #twanight #natgeo #natgeolatam #IDA #unesco #MilkyWayaddicted #bbc #earthfocus
A post shared by Sergio Montúfar (@pinceladasnocturnas) on
Primer lugar
La fotografía con la que participó es de la playa El Paredón, Escuintla.
Los ganadores se dieron a conocer a través de un video compartido por los organizadores. Se calificó calidad técnica, encuadre, concepto, entre otras características.
Sergio Montúfar titulo su fotografía como “Surfing the MilkyWay” y fue captada en febrero de este año. En la imagen se mira cuatro surfistas profesionales originarios de Líbano, Alemania, Inglaterra e Irlanda.
En el minuto 2.43 aparece la imagen con la que compitió el fotógrafo guatemalteco.
Esta es la imagen ganadora:
View this post on Instagram
#surfinguatemala 3 SURFING THE MILKYWAY under the southern crux #surf Thank you @cocorilodge The intention was to capture the guys under the vertical crux, so I can play with Eta Carinae, alpha and beta Cen and create some type of earth&sky pattern, they woke up after midnight, the heavenly view was captured for a dark sky project on a dark sand location due to volcanc material of the guatemala volcanic arch. Using @fornaxmounts #Guatemala #England #Germany #Norway together under the same sky @twanight @idadarksky at el @cocorilodge To help the community -> EL LINK: bit.ly/2VH10gB @twannight @cocorilodge @natgeo @natgeotravel @diego_guatemala #astronomy #travel #tourism #twannight @photopills #adventure #nightscaper @roycebairphoto @destination.earth #prensalibre #guatevision @perhapsyouneedalittleguatemala @earthfocus @earthofficial #Guatemala #europe #usa #afternoon #sunlight #covid19 #help #stayathome @wsl #adventure #dream #art #sky #covid19
A post shared by Sergio Montúfar (@pinceladasnocturnas) on
Además, Sergio Montúfar obtuvo una mención especial en la categoría Timelapse con su fotografía “Los cielos del Pacaya“.
View this post on Instagram
#volcandefuego 3 #theringoffire #anillodefuego The Cone of Fire 🇺🇸 Smoke plumes and Rivera of lava launched from the crater as seen in the image. My idea was to capture the feeling of darkness and power of nature, this is a 25sec 135mm shot 🇬🇹 Nubes de humo y ríos de lava caen del crater del volcán de fuego, mientras mi intención es compartir con ustedes el sentimiento de oscuridad y poder natural en una imagen de 25seg a 135mm. . . . . . . . #guatemala #natgeo #twannight #yourshotphotographer #bbcearth #art #nature #landscape #volcano #climbing #nightsky #nightscaper #astrophotography #perhapsyouneedalittleguatemala #beauty #nikon #france #italy #india #spain
A post shared by Sergio Montúfar (@pinceladasnocturnas) on
El fotógrafo guatemalteco comparte en su cuenta de Instagram varias fotografías impresionantes. Si desea conocer más de su trabajo puede seguirlo en: ►pinceladasnocturnas
View this post on Instagram
#skyabovetheanimals 2 He was a #fox like thousand other foxes, but I took him an #astrophoto and now he is unique in all the world. – #thelittleprince I captured a #single image in #CESCO #astronomy #observatory producing #elcaminoeterno, the large megallanic cloud over the amazing little fox @twanight . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #natgeo #natgeocreative #natgeolatam #astrophotography #science #art #story #love #filosofia #universe #argentina #ida #unesco #darksky #nature #night #nightscape #planetariolp #bbcearth #discoverearth #nightscaper
A post shared by Sergio Montúfar (@pinceladasnocturnas) on
View this post on Instagram
#fairyworld 1 #twannight #milkyway #astronomy #Astrophotography #universe #lightpollution #bbcearth #argentina
A post shared by Sergio Montúfar (@pinceladasnocturnas) on
También le puede interesar: ►¡Bellezas de Guatemala! Ricky López Bruni lanza en línea el documental “Serpiente Emplumada”