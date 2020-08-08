La famosa cambio su túnica de Gryffindor por un sensual bikini durante su viaje a Italia.
Emma Watson lució hermosa mientras se relajaba en un viaje de chicas a Positano, Italia.
La protagonista de “La Bella y la Bestia” y “Mujercitas“, de 30 años, fue vista en la playa con un amigo el 7 de agosto, luciendo el traje de baño de dos piezas color neón.
Siempre recatada
Emma Watson se ha caracterizado siempre por ser elegante y no compartir fotografías subidas de tono. En esta ocasión la actriz cautivó con un bikini de cintura alta en un tono rosa neón que presentaba una parte superior sin tirantes y una parte inferior completa.
La famosa mantuvo su cabello recogido en un moño mientras nadaba y se quitó el maquillaje para el día de diversión bajo el sol.
La actriz inició su carrera desde niña en la saga de Harry Potter y durante las siguientes dos décadas se ha convertido es una de las mujeres más elegantes del mundo del entretenimiento.
Desde el año pasado se rumorea que la actriz mantiene una relación sentimental con Leo Alexander Robinton pues se les vio muy cariñosos.
El californiano, de 30 años, es un empresario pero se desconoce más sobre su vida. Hasta la fecha, la famosa no ha comentado nada al respecto.
