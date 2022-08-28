MTV VMAs 2022: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

Esta noche se llevó a cabo la entrega de los premios MTV VMAs 2022. Grandes artistas engalanaron el esperado evento. Los ganadores fueron:
Mejor Alternativo: Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records.
Mejor Interpretación Metaverso: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Interpretación Push del Año: Diciembre 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
Mejor Colaboración: Lil Nas X y Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Mejor Video en Formato Largo: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”
Álbum del Año: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Mejor K-Pop: Lisa – “Lalisa”
Ícono Global MTV: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Mejor Latino: Anitta – “Envolver”
Mejor Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj – “Do We Have a Problem?”
Canción del Verano: Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Artista del Año: Bad Bunny
Mejor Rock: Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Mejor Artista Nuevo: Dove Cameron
Mejor Video del Año: All Too Well: The Short Film de Taylor Swift
Lee también: ►Johnny Depp causa controversia con su extraña aparición en los MTV VMAs