MTV VMAs 2022: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

Esta noche se llevó a cabo la entrega de los premios MTV VMAs 2022. Grandes artistas engalanaron el esperado evento. Los ganadores fueron:

Mejor Alternativo: Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records.

Mejor Interpretación Metaverso: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Interpretación Push del Año: Diciembre 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

Mejor Colaboración: Lil Nas X y Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Mejor Video en Formato Largo: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Álbum del Año: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Mejor K-Pop: Lisa – “Lalisa”

Ícono Global MTV: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Mejor Latino: Anitta – “Envolver”

Mejor Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj – “Do We Have a Problem?”

Canción del Verano: Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Artista del Año: Bad Bunny

Mejor Rock: Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Mejor Artista Nuevo: Dove Cameron

Mejor Video del Año: All Too Well: The Short Film de Taylor Swift

