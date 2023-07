VIDEO. Grababa un TikTok, se resbaló y murió ahogado

When Flexing For Beyoncé internet goes wrong for a man doing a Video Falls Into A Waterfall & Drowns! A raging waterfall swept away a man while a friend took video footage of him standing on a rock at the water’s edge in India on Sunday. The heart-stopping footage showed the man, identified as Sharath Kumar, 23, slipping off the rock at the Arasinagundi waterfalls into the Sowparnika River, according to the Times of India. His body had not been located, but authorities believe he drowned in the fast-moving, rough current. The rock where the ill-advised photoshoot took place was not a typical viewing point for tourists, according to the outlet. It was speculated that Kumar risked posing in the treacherous location to produce a more spectacular clip for social media.. Posted by PSmooth #viral #fyp

