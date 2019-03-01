Nota de EU89.7

Trump no sabe pronunciar “Venezuela” y Twitter estalla

Trump intentó en varias ocaciones de pronunciar correctamente el nombre del país sudamericano y fracasó cada una de ellas.

Por Coach Negan
Publicado en
trump no venezuela miami florida

Ocurrió durante un discurso del mandatario en Miami, Florida, EE.UU:

Durante el discurso Trump llamó a los militares venezolanos a dejar de apoyar a Maduro e intentó pronunciar correctamente el nombre del país pero fue imposible y  twitter sacó los memes.