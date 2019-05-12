Nota de EU89.7
Posible embarazo de Ciara, podría haberse anunciado accidentalmente.

Esta podría ser la razón por la que Ciara está esperando su tercer bebé.

Por Jennifer Carrera


La cantante estadounidense, Ciara, celebro el día de las madre con sus hijos.

Su esposo el jugador de fútbol americano, Russel Wilson, podría haber anunciado su posible tercer embarazo.

Wilson, quien publicó un peculiar video en su cuenta de Instagram, escribió un mensaje donde dio a entender ya se acerca el bebé número tres de la cantante.

 

Happy Mother’s Day My Love!!! I love you @Ciara … also… so about that… baby numero 3… 👶🏽

Aunque Ciara negó en el video estar embarazada Y repetir más de una vez que todo era una broma, no dejó las sospechas que es esto pueda hacer cierto.

 

Too cute! Fly home during promo even if it’s for a day and a half to be with my babies ❤️. @DangeRussWilson #Family #Saturdays

