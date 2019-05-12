La cantante estadounidense, Ciara, celebro el día de las madre con sus hijos.
Su esposo el jugador de fútbol americano, Russel Wilson, podría haber anunciado su posible tercer embarazo.
View this post on Instagram
My Greatest Accomplishments In Life! You two have helped me discover strengths I didn’t know existed in me. You’ve taught me patience, and most of all you continuously show me pure Love! Mama will always be here for you! P.s. the 1st image was taken the day before I had Si Si. #ProudMama #HappyMothersDay
Wilson, quien publicó un peculiar video en su cuenta de Instagram, escribió un mensaje donde dio a entender ya se acerca el bebé número tres de la cantante.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day My Love!!! I love you @Ciara … also… so about that… baby numero 3… 👶🏽
Aunque Ciara negó en el video estar embarazada Y repetir más de una vez que todo era una broma, no dejó las sospechas que es esto pueda hacer cierto.