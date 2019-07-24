Los sueños de maternidad de la cantante y actriz Natalie Imbruglia, se han hecho realidad después de haber tenido éxito con la fecundación in vitro con un donante de esperma, y ha quedado embarazada a la edad de 44 años.
La estrella de Torn compartió la noticia a través de Instagram, publicando una selfie, en la que mostró su vientre. La futura mamá también anunció la noticia de que había firmado un nuevo contrato de grabación con BMG.
“He estado ocupada escribiendo durante el último año y medio y no puedo esperar para compartir estas nuevas canciones con todos ustedes”, escribió. “Y cómo se puede ver en la foto… hay otro anuncio… (No, no me he tragado una sandía). Estoy esperando a mi primer hijo este otoño”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!! What an AMAZING team. I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all!!!! And as you can see from the pic.. there is another announcement… (no I haven’t swallowed a watermelon). I’m expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly. I’m so excited about this next adventure… a new album and I’m going to be a mum! 🎶🤰🏻🎉😍❤️✨
FUENTE: labotana.com