La actriz Disney animó a sus fans a aceptarse tal y como son e invitó a las mujeres a continuar su lucha por el empoderamiento femenino.
Dove Cameron ha logrado que su nombre suene por todas partes no sólo por su increíble talento para actuar, sino por su ideología. Después de que la actriz causó sensación al promover la idea de ser autosustentables para ayudar al medio ambiente, Dove ha demostrado lucha por el empoderamiento femenino.
Por medio de su Instagram, Dove Cameron publicó una foto donde aparece frente al espejo. Lo que llamó la atención fue la descripción de su publicación, donde la actriz hacía énfasis en los cambios positivos que la mujer ha logrado tener en esta época.
“Ahora, las mujeres son cada vez más conscientes del valor que tienen y son cada vez más libres en todos los aspectos”, comentó Dove quien invitó a sus seguidoras de Instagram a expresarse de la manera en que mejor sepan hacerlo y a sentirse orgullosas de lo que son.
View this post on Instagram
“this is the age of the ascendant Feminine Principle. In such times as these, women are able to look at themselves with new concepts of value and brilliance. However you inhabit and express being Woman, embrace yourself in that way today!”
A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on
Reacciones
La publicación de Dove Cameron ha sido muy comentada por sus seguidores, quienes han celebrado que la actriz use la influencia que tiene para mandar mensajes positivos y empoderadores hacia las mujeres.
- “Finalmente alguien de Disney que muestra la naturaleza de ser mujer. amar esta vibra”
- “Todos saben cuando los sostenes ni siquiera existían, no era un problema, entonces ¿por qué es un problema ahora?”
- “Te ves deslumbrante como siempre”
View this post on Instagram
“Women HAVE a history that has been systematically suppressed. Our collective spirituality has largely been tainted to fit the needs of men and those in power. This has a profound effect on the self-esteem of girls and the women they become. This influence can be seen in their life choices, partners and financial security for the rest of their lives. It also has an effect on the way their future partners will view them – and ultimately treat them. Our girls deserve better. The time to introduce feminism and woman-centered spirituality to ALL children is now.”
A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on
Su duelo
Tras el estreno y homenaje que se realizó con Descendientes 3, Dove Cameron decidió publicar un mensaje de despedida a sus compañeros y en especial a Cameron Boyce.
La actriz agradeció por haber convivido con el cast de la película durante 6 años, pues aseguró que fueron las mejores personas que pudo conocer en su vida.
Dove acompañó el mensaje con un video detrás de cámaras de Descendientes, al finalizar de grabar, ella y sus compañeros se abrazan entre lágrimas.
View this post on Instagram
i think that’s all the behind the scenes content i have. i wanted to post all of it, because i need to give it all away, i can’t hold it anymore. these past 6 years have been filled with more growth, more deep, true love and more vibrant LIFE, than most people experience in a lifetime and for that, i am forever grateful and forever indebted. i am humbled by the relationships i have made, the family i have found. i never thought i would ever feel truly SEEN for the human alien (that i think all artists feel they are) that i am until i found these people, my tribe. to @kennyortegablog : you are my guiding light, my mentor, my idol, my friend. thank you for shaping me into the performer that i am, you will always have your mark on me. to the fans: you are incredible, your dedication is unfathomable. i cannot believe how loved and cared for you have made us all feel, and all of this is thanks to YOU and your support. we owe it all to you. to our entire cast family , thank you for making me what i am. i truly believe i will never know better people, and i could never put my gratitude into words. to @sofiacarson , @booboostewart.art and cameron. words fail me. my heart is heavy with pain, and aching, agonizing love. my siblings. 6 years with the best. how did i get so lucky? goodbye, descendants. i will be forever grateful for this world, this momentary allowance into what felt like a double life. this world that was only ours, that we got to literally BUILD UP around us, that kept us safe, that let us escape to a place where everything made sense and everyone had love and a place they belonged, in our most formative and sensitive years. i needed you at 17, when i was lost and looking, and now i leave you stronger, deeply rooted and decidedly wild, if not a little heartbroken. although, i never truly leave you.
A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on