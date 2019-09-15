Nota de EU89.7
Muere vocalista de famosa banda de rock de los 70’s

Ocasek fue encontrado en su cama y declarado muerto en el lugar, según el reporte policial.

Por Oliver Panigua
Publicado en

El Departamento de Policía de Nueva York, en Estados Unidos (EEUU), informó que recibieron una llamada de emergencia sobre un hombre inconsciente en una casa. Se trataba de Ric Ocasek, el líder de la banda The Cars.

Ocasek fue encontrado en su cama y declarado muerto en el lugar, según el reporte policial.

Fue productor de varios artistas

Después de que The Cars se separó en 1988, Ocasek fue el productor de álbumes de artistas como Weezer, Bad Brains, Guided By Voices, y No Doubt, entre otros.

También puede ver ► Muere reconocido integrante de “El chavo del 8”, era esposo de La Chilindrina

The Cars, compuesto por Ocasek, Elliot Easton, Greg Hawkes, David Robinson y Benjamin Orr, lanzó uno de los álbumes debut más exitosos de la historia con su álbum homónimo de 1978.

Tuvieron 13 sencillos entre los 40 primeros, incluidos “Just What I Needed”, “Good Times Roll” y “You’re All I’ Got Tonight”. Su segundo trabajo en 1979, Candy-O, fue igual de exitoso, con los sencillos “Double Life”, “It’s All I Can Do” y “Let’s Go”.

Puede ser de su interés ► Falleció el cantante Camilo Sesto a los 72 años

El grupo se reunió en 2010, para grabar su álbum final, Move Like This. En 2018, la banda fue incluida en el Salón de la Fama del Rock and Roll, reuniéndose por última vez.

Ocasek también grabó un varios álbumes en solitario, con su último, Nexterday, lanzado en 2005. Su mayor éxito en solitario fue “Emotion in Motion” de 1986.

El cantante y productor nacido en Baltimore se separó de la modelo checa Pauline Porizkova en 2018, después de 28 años de matrimonio y dos hijos en común.