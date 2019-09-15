Ocasek fue encontrado en su cama y declarado muerto en el lugar, según el reporte policial.
El Departamento de Policía de Nueva York, en Estados Unidos (EEUU), informó que recibieron una llamada de emergencia sobre un hombre inconsciente en una casa. Se trataba de Ric Ocasek, el líder de la banda The Cars.
A shock is the least I can say – my dad, my uncles, my grandmothers, my cousins, the grandchildren (including myself) have lost someone who has left an enormous impact on those surrounding him – the greatest gift he ever gave me was his first child – my dad – the most incredible person known to man – he also blessed me with my incredible uncles who will forever be my male role models. What an influence on the world he had. There would be a whole lot of art, music, inspiration, and family missing with out him. Thank you Ric for the things you produced! Rip my grandfather🖤 #ricocasek #rip #thecars #family #andywarhol @chrisotcasek
Fue productor de varios artistas
Después de que The Cars se separó en 1988, Ocasek fue el productor de álbumes de artistas como Weezer, Bad Brains, Guided By Voices, y No Doubt, entre otros.
The Cars, compuesto por Ocasek, Elliot Easton, Greg Hawkes, David Robinson y Benjamin Orr, lanzó uno de los álbumes debut más exitosos de la historia con su álbum homónimo de 1978.
Tuvieron 13 sencillos entre los 40 primeros, incluidos “Just What I Needed”, “Good Times Roll” y “You’re All I’ Got Tonight”. Su segundo trabajo en 1979, Candy-O, fue igual de exitoso, con los sencillos “Double Life”, “It’s All I Can Do” y “Let’s Go”.
El grupo se reunió en 2010, para grabar su álbum final, Move Like This. En 2018, la banda fue incluida en el Salón de la Fama del Rock and Roll, reuniéndose por última vez.
RIP the great Ric Ocasek of The Cars 🎸🎹 I will never forget watching the video for “You Might Think” on @MTV over and over again, which ended up winning "Video of the Year" at the first #MTV #VideoMusicAwards in 1984. I was so excited to interview Ric and The Cars with @fusetv at @lollapalooza 2011. He was such a talent and such a light. One of the great songwriters and innovators fusing classic rock with new wave and incredible pop songwriting sensibility. A power pop pioneer and an absolute legend. Thank you, Ric. Your legacy lives on in your timeless music 🙏🏻 Do you have a favorite song from The Cars? Share below 👇🏻
Ocasek también grabó un varios álbumes en solitario, con su último, Nexterday, lanzado en 2005. Su mayor éxito en solitario fue “Emotion in Motion” de 1986.
El cantante y productor nacido en Baltimore se separó de la modelo checa Pauline Porizkova en 2018, después de 28 años de matrimonio y dos hijos en común.