La actriz es recordada por su papel de “Sarah Baker”, uno de los papeles más importantes en las dos películas de “Más Barato por Docena”.
Alyson Stoner ahora tiene 27 años y ha dejado atrás su papel de niña rebelde. Hoy en día, la actriz, cantante y publicista ha causado conmoción por lo irreconocible que luce, pero muy hermosa.
Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. ❤️👨👩👧👦 #wearefamily Help feed families with us: @NoKidHungry Family: @bonniehunt_real @piperperabo @hilaryduff @kevingeeschmidt @alysonstoner @jonathanjacob77 @morganyorkwrites @shane_kinsman @brentkinsman7 @itsfordog @_blakewoodruff_
Muchos la recuerdan por ser la responsable de dirigir las mejores travesuras en la película “Más barato por docena” y en la segunda parte, ya siente atracción por los chicos por lo que vive su primer amor.
Swipe ➡️ Been awhile since I’ve had this smile. 📸 @nickonken @sophia_roe spoke with me about communal wellness on @simplexitypodcast and it really resonated. Taking the moment to center, breathe, and explore is not the endpoint of self-care, but a starting point to better serving the collective. How are you exploring self-care when you can? #Accessibility text: Alyson is pictured in front of a desert landscape in a light pink dress.
Tras 17 años de haber catapultado su éxito con estas películas, la actriz ha dejado la inocencia por la sensualidad y así lo demuestra en sus redes sociales donde cuenta con millones de seguidores.
Luego de haber actuado en esas películas continuó en otros proyectos en televisión así como en otras cintas como: Step Up, Camp Rock, Alice al revés, entre otras.
I was supposed to be doing squats on a YouTube work-out, but this was a much better use of my time.. #Accessibility text: A video plays of Alyson in pink sweatpants and a yellow floral top, with her back to the camera popping her booty.
También ha aparecido como bailarina en los videos musicales de Missy Elliott “Work It”, “Gossip Folks” y “I’m Really Hot” de Lil’ Bow Wow, “Take ya Home”; Eminem, “Just Lose It”; y en el video de Kumbia Kings “No Tengo Dinero”. También fue una bailarina de respaldo para OutKast en el 2004.
Ahora, Alyson Stoner comparte sus trabajos y campañas que realiza con diferentes marcas, además de su lucha por varios movimientos. Se declaró “activista por las mujeres” y la lucha de sus derechos.
Happy coming out day! 🌈😂➡️ At the time, it was the scariest thing to do. Now, it is THE BEST decision I’ve made. No matter where you are in your journey, know that you matter, and you’re FULLY accepted and celebrated here!#nationalcomingoutday #Accessibility text: The first is a photo of young Alyson as Sarah Baker in Cheaper by the Dozen. She is wearing her lacrosse uniform and her hair is in pigtails. She is holding a lacrosse stick with a neutral expression. The second photo is of Alyson more recently, wearing a t-shirt with Sarah’s image that reads “Most likely to be Queer”.
