Así luce Alyson Stoner tras 17 años del estreno de “Más Barato por Docena”

La actriz es recordada por su papel de “Sarah Baker”, uno de los papeles más importantes en las dos películas de “Más Barato por Docena”.

Por Sandy Sandoval
Alyson Stoner ahora tiene 27 años y ha dejado atrás su papel de niña rebelde. Hoy en día, la actriz, cantante y publicista ha causado conmoción por lo irreconocible que luce, pero muy hermosa.

Muchos la recuerdan por ser la responsable de dirigir las mejores travesuras en la película “Más barato por docena” y en la segunda parte, ya siente atracción por los chicos por lo que vive su primer amor.

Tras 17 años de haber catapultado su éxito con estas películas, la actriz ha dejado la inocencia por la sensualidad y así lo demuestra en sus redes sociales donde cuenta con millones de seguidores.

Luego de haber actuado en esas películas continuó en otros proyectos en televisión así como en otras cintas como: Step Up, Camp Rock, Alice al revés, entre otras.

También ha aparecido como bailarina en los videos musicales de Missy Elliott “Work It”, “Gossip Folks” y “I’m Really Hot”  de Lil’ Bow Wow, “Take ya Home”; Eminem, “Just Lose It”; y en el video de Kumbia Kings “No Tengo Dinero”. También fue una bailarina de respaldo para OutKast en el 2004.

Ahora, Alyson Stoner comparte sus trabajos y campañas que realiza con diferentes marcas, además de su lucha por varios movimientos. Se declaró “activista por las mujeres” y la lucha de sus derechos.

