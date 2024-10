Tiktoker con millones de seguidores es arrestado por homicidio

Terryon Thomas(20) also known as famous Tiktok star “Mr Prada” has been arrested in connection to the unaliving of his therapist(William Abraham) whom was a therapist in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Thomas was seen driving Abraham’s vehicle, in an attempt to be confronted by police Thomas backed out the vehicle crashing into police property then ultimately fleeing. Thomas managed to reach Dallas, Tx but was eventually arrested there Tuesday. He is now facing charges for criminal damage of property, resisting an officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Allegedly therapist Abraham had been SA’ing young children for many years. What are your thoughts? #truecrime #crime #fyp #murder #court #charges #mrprada #terryon #batonrouge #police #felon #mentalhealth #therapy

♬ original sound – ⛓️