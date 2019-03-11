Reina Isabel publica su primera imagen en Instagram
A sus 92 años la reina Isabel II hizo su primera publicación en el Instagram de la realeza británica.
La reina Isabel II hizo historia al publicar su primera foto en Instagram. A sus 92 años ha tenido el primer acercamiento directo con los seguidores en esta red social.
En la cuenta oficial de la realeza británica Isabell II hizo su primera publicación compartiendo a la vez un mensaje.
“Hoy tuve el placer de aprender sobre las iniciativas de codificación de computadoras para niños y me parece apropiado que publique este post en Instagram”, escribió la realeza.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
La reina de Reino Unido visitó el Museo de Ciencia e indicó que la institución ha defendido la tecnología, innovación e inspiración de la próxima generación de inventores.
Su visita al museo
La publicación tenía casi 130 mil likes después de 7 horas de haber sido compartido.
Los seguidores de la realeza reaccionaron con emoción ante esta publicación, dejando sus mensajes de admiración a la reina Isabel II.
“Un momento histórico, larga vida a nuestra reina”, “Esto es muy inspirador, espero que publique más cosas en el futuro”, fueron parte de los comentarios recibidos.