La famosa celebró su cumpleaños con una increíble y sensual sesión fotográfica que dejó atónitos a sus fans.
Jennifer Aniston decidió festejar su cumpleaños número 51 con una increíble sesión fotográfica para la revista Interviews, acaparando las miradas de todo Internet.
Una de las actrices más queridas en todo Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston, cumplió años el pasado 11 de febrero y para celebrarlo dio a conocer la sesión que le realizó la famosa revista.
La actriz de “Friends” se convirtió en la portada de la publicación británica para la edición de marzo, la cual, ya se encuentra disponible.

Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun. And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much. 🥰🥳

“Gracias Interview por esta sorpresa de cumpleaños. No tenía idea de que saldría hoy. Me siento orgullosa de celebrar con esta portada. Gracias al equipo de Interview por celebrar a las mujeres en todas sus edades… cumplir 51 es muy divertido ¡Gracias!”, expresó Aniston.
Las imágenes han sido elogiadas por millones de fans que comentan que la actriz luce espectacular para su edad.

"I'd never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since." In our new March Issue, out soon, America's Sweethearts @jenniferaniston and #SandraBullock recall the first time they met. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.


Just when you think you have @jenniferaniston figured out, she surprises you. As one of the few actors to seamlessly transition her superstardom from the small screen to the big one and back again, our March Issue cover star has remained a paparazzi magnet and the object of our fascination for half her life. But as she tells her friend and drinking buddy #SandraBullock, the truth is stranger than tabloids. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.

Felicita a Brad Pitt por el Óscar
Según un medio internacional, la expareja se reencontró en la fiesta posterior a la gala organizada por el manager y productor artístico Guy Oseary en Los Ángeles.
Jennifer Aniston fue una de las grandes ausentes en la gala de la 92ª edición de los Oscar. Sin embargo, sí asistió a una fiesta posterior que organizó el manager y productor artístico Guy Oseary en Los Ángeles.

What a night! @joaquinphoenixofflcial

En la misma se encontró con Brad Pitt a quien felicitó cordialmente por haber obtenido el Óscar.

"By nature, I keep moving man. My theory is, be the shark. You've just got to keep moving. You can't stop." – Brad Pitt

