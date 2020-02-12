Nota de EU89.7
Jennifer Aniston celebra sus 51 años con fotografías subidas de tono

La famosa celebró su cumpleaños con una increíble y sensual sesión fotográfica que dejó atónitos a sus fans.

Jennifer Aniston decidió festejar su cumpleaños número 51 con una increíble sesión fotográfica para la revista Interviews, acaparando las miradas de todo Internet.

Una de las actrices más queridas en todo Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston, cumplió años el pasado 11 de febrero y para celebrarlo dio a conocer la sesión que le realizó la famosa revista.

La actriz de “Friends” se convirtió en la portada de la publicación británica para la edición de marzo, la cual, ya se encuentra disponible.

“Gracias Interview por esta sorpresa de cumpleaños. No tenía idea de que saldría hoy. Me siento orgullosa de celebrar con esta portada. Gracias al equipo de Interview por celebrar a las mujeres en todas sus edades… cumplir 51 es muy divertido ¡Gracias!”, expresó Aniston.

Las imágenes han sido elogiadas por millones de fans que comentan que la actriz luce espectacular para su edad.

 

Felicita a Brad Pitt por el Óscar

Según un medio internacional, la expareja se reencontró en la fiesta posterior a la gala organizada por el manager y productor artístico Guy Oseary en Los Ángeles.

Jennifer Aniston fue una de las grandes ausentes en la gala de la 92ª edición de los Oscar. Sin embargo, sí asistió a una fiesta posterior que organizó el manager y productor artístico Guy Oseary en Los Ángeles.

En la misma se encontró con Brad Pitt a quien felicitó cordialmente por haber obtenido el Óscar.

