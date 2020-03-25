Chris Hemsworth decidió abrir su programa de entrenamiento por medio de su App de Fitness Centr, al que se podrá acceder totalmente gratis por seis semanas. Esto con el objetivo de ayudar a sus fans a pasar la de la manera más saludable posible.
El actor te ayudará a moldear un verdadero cuerpo de Thor desde la comodidad de su casa, sin pagar un sólo centavo y sin riesgo de contagiarse de la enfermedad Covid-19.
Check out our new program Centr 6. It’s a mixture of Functional strength and cardio workouts . All you need is a set of delicious dumbbells, half a cup of motivation and a sprinkle of good old fashioned arghhhhhhhh!!! Goes like this:-6 exercises,6 reps, 6 rounds across a 6 week block , pop in the oven and enjoy the new shredded you. Boom. Comes out Feb 3rd on @centrfit Do it solo or grab a few mates and get involved !
Detalles
Durante estas clases podrás entrenar con el equipo de profesionales con los que trabaja normalmente el actor, que incluye expertos en fitness, nutrición, cocineros, profesores de meditación y de visualización de sueños.
“Hay mucha ansiedad e incertidumbre en el mundo, por lo que quiero dar a todas las personas acceso completo gratis a mi app para las próximas seis semanas. En estos tiempos creo que es más importante que unca que nos centremos en nuestra actividad física, nuestro movimiento, nuestra nutrición y nuestra fortaleza mental, para mantenernos positivos”, dijo el actor en un video que compartió en su cuenta de Instagram.
Hi there all, during this period of self isolation and uncertainty, I am offering six weeks of my health and fitness program @Centrfit for FREE! Go to centr.com and sign-up. Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness. In recent weeks Centr has seen a groundswell of support from our customers and communities, with thousands of members around the world coming together and sharing how the program has brought them positivity and support during these difficult times. Available at centr.com only, for new users only.
El entrenamiento
Chris Hemsworth indicó desde su cuenta quienes serán los profesionales que estarán ayudando a los usuarios a realizar rutinas de ejercicio sin ningún equipamiento, además de encontrar ideas de comidas nutritivas utilizando sólo lo básico de tu despensa.
Las personas interesadas tienen hasta el 31 de marzo para inscribirse a las seis semanas gratis.
Putting in serious work with the worlds fittest man @rossedgley some interesting facts about Ross he swam round Great Britain, ran a marathon whilst pulling a car, completed a triathlon carrying a 100lb tree, climbed a rope for 24hrs until he’d scaled the height of Everest (8,848m) and did it all for charity #legend
Seguirá siendo Thor
Hemsworth continuará siendo la estrella de la franquicia Thor, aseguró el director Taika Waititi, quien dirige el próximo “Thor: Love And Thunder”.
La actriz Natalie Portman, quien interpreta el papel de la científica Jane Foster en la franquicia, volverá en la próxima cuarta parte como Thor femenina, pero Hemsworth no tiene nada de qué preocuparse.
