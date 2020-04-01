Han pasado 25 años desde que Selena Quintanilla falleció, sin embargo la intérprete de “Como la flor” sigue viva en el recuerdo no solo de sus fanáticos, sino también de muchos artistas, como Beky G. La cantante estadounidense le rindió tributo a la reina del tex-mex, compartiendo un video donde la vemos cantando el popular tema “Dreaming of you”.
En el clip, la intérprete de “Sin pijama” aparece en un baño, y según contó en la leyenda de su publicación, estaba a minutos de subirse al escenario del Rodeo Houston de San Antonio en febrero de este año.
Becky G acompañó el video con un mensaje donde reflexionó sobre la situación en la que se encuentra gran parte del mundo por la pandemia del coronavirus.
“Encontré este corto clip en mi teléfono. Echo de menos San Antonio. Antes de ese espectáculo tuve un pequeño momento para mí. Es fácil recordar momentos tan hermosos para tratar de distraernos de la realidad a la que nos enfrentamos. Debo decir, por supuesto que extraño lo que hago. Extraño ese sentimiento antes de entrar al escenario, estar en un estudio, todo”, escribió en las primeras líneas la artista.
25 years. Selena, you are still here. In all of us. You continue to accomplish so many things. Your music has stood the test of time over all of these years. You have been such an inspiration to so many including myself. This year I performed at the legendary Houston Rodeo. As you can see by my excitement in this video, it was one of the biggest personal milestones in my career. I couldn’t walk off that stage without showing love to the first woman who came before me and so many others, you. Singing your songs with my band and my fans was an experience that is so hard to put into words. It still brings tears to my eyes. I was so overwhelmed. From the day I decided I was going to perform one of your legendary medleys, I emphasized to my team how important it was going to be to prepare this with so much love and detail. That night, we felt you there with us. It was one for the books. 🤍 Sel, your heart would literally SHINE through in absolutely everything you did. The way you spoke about your music, fans, family, fashion and even FOOD, is why so many feel a little piece of you inside of us. Oh, and of course we can’t forget to mention that you were the OG SPANGLISH SPEAKING MUJER. You gave me POCHA POWER!! 🤍 We will continue to carry you with us everywhere we go. Selena. Forever. 💜 Video by: @emiliosanchez
“Quedarse en casa es lo correcto”
La cantante indicó que quedarse en casa es lo correcto para la humanidad. No se trata de transmisiones en este momento, o la venta de entradas, o el miedo a ‘perder impulso’ como artista.
Además, indicó que es el momento de conectarse. No vender, no forzar, sino conectar y proporcionar a quienes desean escuchar nuestra música un descanso saludable
“Honestamente, ¿por qué realmente hacemos lo que hacemos? Para conectar. Ahora es el momento de conectarse (…) Veo a muchos artistas usando sus plataformas para crear conciencia y usar su música para elevar a los demás y eso me hace muy feliz. De eso se trata. Seremos mejores al final de esto. Todos nosotros. Selena”, finalizó la intérprete de “Sin Pijama” para acompañar este pequeño homenaje para Selena.
Found this lil clip in my phone. I miss SAN ANTONIO 🤍 before this show I had a lil moment to myself. It’s easy to reminisce on such beautiful times to try to distract from the reality we’re facing… I must say, of course I miss what I do. I miss this feeling of right before I walk to stage, being in the studio, all of it. But when I take a step back and look at the bigger picture, staying home is the right thing to do for humanity. It’s not about streams right now, or ticket sales, or fear of “losing momentum” as an artist. If there’s anyone who is worried about those things right now, please sit down with yourself and recognize that SO MANY people right now are hurting, scared, stressed, alone, and losing their lives. Honestly, why do we really do what we do? To connect. Now is the time to connect. Not sale, not force, but to CONNECT and provide the ones who want to listen to our music a healthy break from all the madness. I see many artists using their platforms to bring awareness and using their music to uplift others and it makes me so happy to see. THAT’S what it’s about. 🤍🙏🏽 We will be better at the end of this. All of us. #STAYHOME #Selena 💜