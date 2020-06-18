La famosa exestrella del cine para adultos ha dado de qué hablar al formar su once ideal y por su aspecto.
Mia Khalifa que ha vivido parte de su vida en Estados Unidos ahora comparte con sus millones de seguidores su once ideal de la Premier League.
La libanesa se dio a conocer por ser una de las figuras más famosas de la industria del cine para adultos. Tras haber dejado ese trabajo, la joven inició su carrera como presentadora de deportes y en el mundo fitness. Actualmente es una de las influencers mejor pagadas.
View this post on Instagram
Restaurants were the only way to get me out of the house after 3pm. I miss them. A lot.
A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on
La sensual joven, también modelo, revolucionó las redes sociales cuando confesó ser hincha del West Ham y en su canal de YouTube se atrevió a armar un once ideal de la Premier League. El mismo se caracterizó por ser una mezcla entre jugadores reconocidos y bastantes desconocidos.
Este es su once ideal:
En el arco prefiere al arquero de la selección de Australia y que milita en el Brighton, Mathew Ryan.
En defensa prefiere a Kyle Walker (Manchester City); Harry Maguire (Manchester United); Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) y Declarn Rice (West Ham).
En el mediocampo ubica a Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Aaron Mooy (Brigthon), Daniel James (Manchester United) y Felipe Anderson (West Ham).
En tanto en ofensiva le da un voto a dos pesos pesados: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) y Harry Kane (Tottenham).
Este es su video donde lo explica:
Luce muy diferente
Ante su publicación, además de que muchos no estuvieron de acuerdo con el once de Mia Khalifa otros agregaron que luce muy demacrada y delgada.
Hace algunos meses, la famosa comentó que ahora se está dedicando al mundo fitness y que desea marcar su escultural figura. Sin embargo, muchos concluyen que está exagerando con sus rutinas.
View this post on Instagram
(Photo taken in April) @lagreeundergroundweho opens tomorrow (Tuesday, June 16th) for the first time in 3 months. I’m matching every dollar spent on class bookings (link in my bio) to the @naacp_ldf. The studio AND myself stand with #BLM. The owner of Underground, @realmikaelpadilla, has gone to the most extreme measures to proactively protect his client’s health in preparation or the reopening by spending more money on sanitation tools than the studio has earned in the last 3 months combined. That, along with enforcing new regulations, is the reason it is the only studio I will be supporting. It is so clean, I’d eat a ham sandwich off the machines. Swipe to see the changes. . . UV sanitizing lights covering 3x the sq footage of the space. . Professional cleanings between each class. . Machines moved 6ft apart (when people are on them, they operate on opposite ends, no one will ever be less than 6ft. . Cleaning products all over the place, and wall mounted cleaning wipes. . One entrance/exit w/ temperature checks. . And so much more that I don’t have room to type.
A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on
También le puede interesar: ►¡Siguen las celebraciones! Darán concierto virtual con música de Los Iracundos para festejar a los papás