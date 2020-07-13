“Me tomaré un tiempo para estar con mis hijos que han perdido a su madre”, comentó el famoso actor al dar a conocer la lamentable noticia.
Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta falleció este domingo a los 57 años. La famosa actriz fue víctima de cáncer de mama contra el que luchó los dos últimos años de su vida, informan medios internacionales.
El actor reconocido por su papel de “Vaselina” y “Contracara” dio a conocer la lamentable noticia a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
“Es muy duro para mí informarles que mi bella esposa Kelly ha perdido la batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de seno. Ella peleó valientemente con el amor y el apoyo de muchos. Mi familia y yo siempre estaremos agradecidos con sus médicos y enfermeras”, escribió.
“Me tomaré un tiempo para estar con mis hijos que han perdido a su madre, así que perdónenme por adelantado si no tienen noticias de nosotros por un tiempo”, agregó.
La tragedia de Travolta
“Kelly optó por mantener su lucha en privado, había estado recibiendo tratamiento médico por algún tiempo con el apoyo de su familia y amigos más cercanos”, mencionó el representante de la familia agradeciendo la privacidad posible para la famosa familia.
En septiembre de 2019, Travolta y Preston celebraron su 28 aniversario de bodas.
“Feliz aniversario para mi maravillosa esposa ♥ ️ @therealkellypreston”, escribió el actor de Grease en Instagram en ese momento.
Kelly Preston participó en películas como SpaceCamp, Jerry Maguire y For Love of the Game , siendo su última actuación en 2018 con Gotti.
Del fruto de la feliz pareja está Ella, de 20 años, Benjamin, de 9. Su hijo Jett murió a los 16 en el 2009.
Esta es la segunda vez que el actor John Travolta enviuda, la primera ocasión fue con la muerte de Diana Hyland, quien también murió por cáncer de mama, en 1977.
