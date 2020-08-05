Además de su historia, esta película obtuvo popularidad por la belleza de sus protagonistas.
Hace 20 años que se estrenó en Estados Unidos la popular película “Coyote Ugly“.
La cinta giraba en torno a los estragos de la joven Violet, una aspirante a cantautora de Nueva Jersey que se mudó a Nueva York para cumplir su sueño y terminó trabajando en un bullicioso bar en el que la barra se convertía en escenario de sensuales bailes.
Aunque la película recibió muchas críticas acabó recaudando 113 millones de dólares en taquilla y quedó grabada en la memoria de muchos jóvenes.
Así lucen sus protagonistas
La actriz Piper Perabo fue la que se puso en la piel de la protagonista Violet. Ahora la actriz tiene 43 años y ha realizado una infinidad de películas.
#Missouri! Join me in supporting @CoriBush for Congress! She is an amazing candidate and the PRIMARY IS AUGUST 4th. If you live in Missouri, or love someone who does, help me get the vote out for Cori Bush for #MO01 Link to donate in my bio. 🗳✨
Tyra Banks también formó parte de esta película. Supermodelo, actriz, presentadora de televisión y productora cinematográfica estadounidense. Banks es reconocida como una de las modelos más famosas de los años 90 y su fama ha aumentado por el programa “America’s Next Top Model“.
Was one of my fave hairstyles…ever. ✂️
Kathryn Bridget Moynahan es una actriz y modelo estadounidense. Se la conoce también por sus interpretaciones en Yo, robot, Invasión del mundo: Batalla Los Ángeles y Lord of War. Estuvo casada con Tom Brady y ahora con Andrew Frankel.
@nytimes 1 year ago. #tbt #throwbackthursday #throwback #tb #nytimes 📸 @george_etheredge
Izabella Miko es una actriz, bailarina, productora y activista ambiental polaca.
Treat love as a verb. You love her? Then you cherish her, sacrifice for her, protect her. You love him? Then you give him support, you listen to his needs, you build him up, you show devotion. If you’ve lost the butterflies in your stomach for your partner do these things, basically reverse engineer. Go back to serving your partner, living for seeing them smile, taking care of them and being their rock and watch that warm fuzzy, sexy feeling come back into your heart. That means also letting go of resentments, past fights and pre conceived ideas of who they’ve become. I LOVE dance. I bled for it, I left my country and my family at 15 for it, I was obsessed with it even when dance didn’t want anything to do with me. I know that’s different, but don’t ever just accept someone saying they love you or care for you without seeing them actually take action. Words are nice, but true love for anybody or anything requires sacrifice that you actually are excitedly willing to make. Don’t be scared of loving on such deep level. It’s absolutely miraculous! #truelove #dance #dancing #ballet #pointe #onpointe #pointeshoes #ballerina #howtolove #lovegoals #loveisaverb #relationship #relationshipgoals #liveyourbestlife #liveyourlifetothefullest #liveyourlife #commitment #belove #fallinlove #sacrifice #relationshipadvice #relationshiptips #marriage #committed
Check out some of my character’s best moments sent by YOU – my awesome fans along with some #makingof footage. Look at my cute baby cheeks 😆So funny to hear my strong Polish accent too🇵🇱 This was such an amazing experience. A big thank you to my first agent @nickstyne for literally putting his butt on the line when getting me this audition by totally believing in someone who had zero credits, no working papers to work in the US, broken English, but already years of hard work behind her as a dancer and a heart full of passion! A huge thanks also to @jerrybruckheimer for literally launching my career @coj3 for staying up all those nights to make sure I get my 0-1 Visa 🤣🤦🏼♀️ and of course #bonnietimmermann for seeing something in me and casting me in this classic! And of course all the amazing girls @piperperabo @officialmariabello @bridgetmoynahan @tyra for showing me the ropes and dancing with me ❤️❤️❤️ #coyoteugly #dancemovie #dance #coyoteuglymovie #wygranemarzenia #2000smovies #dancing #actorslife #keepdancing
“Es muy gracioso. Salgo en la película brevemente, pero me siento muy conectada a su legado”, dijo Tyra Banks. “Veo la pantalla y me digo ‘¿Quién es esa chica? Porque ahora es mucho más sabia y… más ancha. Con curvas'”, agregó.
Por su parte Maria Bello es una reconocida artista y en Coyote Ugly hizo el papel de la jefa del bar.
“What do you love?” My boy. Dom. Whitney Houston. My family. Adventure. Green. Ping pong. Maxi. Design. An old Moroccan robe from the flea market at Santa Monica Airport Flea. Cooking mom’s meatballs. Redwood trees. Toddlers. See-saws. Bracelets @greglauren Fog. Art and beauty @obsoleteinc Protests. Fashion. Creating together. Books. The smell of roasted chicken. Sunsets. Equality. Being. @sarahfinds mediation this morn asked “what do you love?” My boy… and repeat…
“Realmente creo que es una película que viaja a través de las generaciones. No sabía cómo de enorme se volvería y que se convertiría en una película de culto”, comentó Bello en una entrevista para un medio internacional.
