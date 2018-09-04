Madre de Beyoncé comparte una foto de la cantante de bebé en su cumpleaños - Emisoras Unidas

Mientras Beyonce celebra su cumpleaños número 37 este martes (4 de septiembre), su orgullosa mamá Tina Knowles publicó en Instagram el lunes (3 de septiembre) una fotografía para elogiar la vida y los logros de su hija. Compartiendo un foto de la cantante cuando tenía solo 4 meses de edad, Knowles escribió lo siguiente para el cumpleaños de su hija superestrella:
” Ya es tu cumpleaños en donde estás❤️ Así que feliz cumpleaños a la más buena, la dueña del corazón más hermoso y generoso!! Brillante también! Siempre pensando, planeando, analizando, haciendo estrategias, de cómo puedes convertir todo lo que tocas en algo mejor! En este día tenías 4 meses de edad y yo no podía controlar mi entusiasmo y orgullo y todo el amor que sentía por tí, mi primera hija ❤️ Hice un voto de amarte y cuidarte todos los días. Por el resto de mi vida! A veces no puedo creer que de toda la gente en el mundo yo fui escogida por Dios para ser tu mamá ❤️! El día que tú y tu hermana vinieron al mundo fueron los dos mejores días de mi vida, sin duda !! Es un privilegio haberlas llevado en mi cuerpo ❤️Disfruta tu cumpleaños !!! Nadie lo merece más que tú! Te amo, Mamá ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝 “
It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝