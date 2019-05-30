El príncipe Harry participó en una fiesta como parte de sus compromisos oficiales, además fue acompañante de su abuela la reina Isabel II. En la actividad también estuvieron presentes las princesas Eugenia y Beatriz, primas de Harry.
La fiesta se llevó a cabo en el jardín del Palacio de Buckingham y fue en honor de aquellos ciudadanos que realizan aportes a la sociedad con labores comunitarias. Muchos de los invitados realizan sus labores en las causas de la familia real.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Detalles
Esta es una tradición que nación en 1860 como orden de la Reina Victoria. En el 2018 Harry y Meghan Markle acudieron a estas celebraciones, sin embargo en aquella ocasión celebraban la labor social del Príncipe Carlos.
Esta es otra de las fiestas que tendrá lugar en el Palacio de Buckingham, especialmente en su jardín, se espera que en total asistan más de 30 mil personas.
Además es tradición que la Reina sea acompañada por otros miembros de la familia real, anteriormente pudimos ver a los Duques de Crambridge, el Príncipe William y Kate Middleton.
Today The Duke of Sussex attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace alongside Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of The Royal Family. The Queen hosts Garden Parties as a means of recognizing guests for the good work they are doing in their communities, a tradition steeped in history and dating back to the 1860s during Queen Victoria’s reign. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their first official Garden Party as a couple last May at Buckingham Palace just days after their wedding, in celebration of The Prince of Wales’ charity work, patronages and military affiliations. Today, The Duke of Sussex met with several guests including those that he and The Duchess extended a personal invitation to based on their extensive work in the community. His Royal Highness met with a representative of @africanparksnetwork (of which he is President), a mental health consultant for @weareinvictusgames and countless others who are leading by example with high impact cause driven work. The Duke also greeted several representatives of The Duchess’ patronages on her behalf, as she is on maternity leave and was unable to attend. These include members from @themayhew @thenationaltheatre and @smartworkscharity as well as The Association of Commonwealth Universities. Amongst the 8,000 people attending today were Members of the Armed Services, Ambassadors as well as those who have made a positive impact through the arts, charity work and volunteering. Thank you to volunteers, staff and all of those who dedicate their time and energy to working towards the collective good. We appreciate all that you do 👏
Compromisos reales
Otro de los compromisos a los que Meghan Markle no podrá acudir pero el Príncipe Harry sí, es la visita de estado de Donald y Melania Trump.
Se espera que Meghan, haga una aparición especial con la familia real la próxima semana durante las celebraciones de cumpleaños de la Reina Isabel II.