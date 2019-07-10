Hay una profesión que también poco a poco ha ido desapareciendo de la manera como la conocimos.
Los operadores telefónicos. Los telefonistas eran una parte integral del funcionamiento de una red telefónica antes de que la tecnología moderna los volviera obsoletos. Conectaban las llamadas de larga distancia y tenían otras funciones que ahora se hacen de forma digital.
Incluso hay una canción dedicada a aquellas voces que no nos permitían conversar con la persona amada porque no contestaba o no había saldo.
“Mr. Telephone Man” incluyó voces de Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell y Bobby Brown con un rap de Michael Bivins y fue escrito por Ray Parker Jr. La canción fue grabada originalmente por el cantante adolescente Junior Tucker, que incluyó la canción en su álbum de debut en Geffen Records en 1983.
Su sonido es muy similar al éxito de 1981 Ray Parker Jr “A Woman Needs Love”.
La canción discute cómo el narrador intenta alcanzar a su novia por teléfono pero nadie contesta o e intenta en vano pedir al operador de teléfono para ayudarlo.
Les dejo la letra
Mr. Telephone man
There’s something wrong with my line
When I dial my baby’s number
I get a click everytime
Mr. Telephone Man
There’s something wrong with my line
When I dial my baby’s number
I get a click every time
When I dial 611 Computer Service
She said: Hello, may I help you
Please?
I told her something must be wrong
With my phone
Cause my baby wouldn’t hang up
On me
Mr. Telephone Man
There something wrong with my line
When I dial my baby’s number I get a
Click every time
Mr. Telephone Man
There something wrong with my line
When I dial my baby’s number I get a
Click every time
She let the phone ring 20 times
Before she answered
Let me tell you what happened then
A minute later I got the operator
Saying please hang up and place
Your call agian
Mr. Telephone Man
There’s something wrong with
My line
When I dial my baby’s number
I get a click everytime
Mr. Telephone Man
Something’s wrong with my line
I try to dial her number
I get a click everytime
Soem strange man is on the
Telephone
He keeps telling me my baby
Ain’t home
She got no party line
Situation blowing my mind
Oh, I just can’t take this anymore
Please operator
See what you can do
I dialed the right number
But I still couldn’t get through
Could you just check the line
Just one more time if you can
I’m pretty sure her phone
Wouldn’t be answered by no man
Mr. Telephone Man
There’s something wrong with
My line
When I dial my baby’s number
I get a click everytime
Mr. Telephone Man
Something’s wrong with my line
I try to dial her number
I get a click everytime
Must be a bad connection
I give her my love and affection
I just can’t take this no more
This situation blowing my mind
Blowing my mind
Can’t get my baby on the line
I tried dialing information (Mr. Telephone Man)
I can’t get no coperation (Mr. Telephone Man)
Her sister’s on the phone telling me my baby
Ain’t at home
Come on baby I just can’t take it no more
Help me out
Please Mr. Telephone Man
Help me out
Please Mr. Telephone Man