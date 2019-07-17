La dulce historia entre Phyllis y John Cook, le está dando la vuelta al mundo. La pareja vive en Sylvania, Ohio. La encantadora Phyllis tiene 102 años y John 100, pero no creas que tomaron la decisión de unir sus vidas de forma apresurada. En realidad, ellos ya llevaban un año siendo novios y por eso dieron el siguiente paso.
El flechazo ocurrió en una institución para personas de la tercera edad. La química entre Phyllis y John, fue inevitable y prácticamente pasaban todo el tiempo juntos. Pláticas hasta el anochecer, comidas divertidas, apreciar el atardecer, en fin, sus citas románticas son grandiosas y disfrutan cada momento.
“To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other. I know you think that may be a little bit farfetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other.”
He’s 100, she’s about to turn 103, and they just got married https://t.co/aUbX6Jpm4u pic.twitter.com/Li9nhgbHyF
— CNN International (@cnni) 5 de julio de 2019