VIRAL: Mujer de 102 años se casa con su novio de 100 años

La dulce historia entre Phyllis y John Cook, le está dando la vuelta al mundo. La pareja vive en Sylvania, Ohio. La encantadora Phyllis tiene 102 años y John 100, pero no creas que tomaron la decisión de unir sus vidas de forma apresurada. En realidad, ellos ya llevaban un año siendo novios y por eso dieron el siguiente paso.

El flechazo ocurrió en una institución para personas de la tercera edad. La química entre Phyllis y John, fue inevitable y prácticamente pasaban todo el tiempo juntos. Pláticas hasta el anochecer, comidas divertidas, apreciar el atardecer, en fin, sus citas románticas son grandiosas y disfrutan cada momento.