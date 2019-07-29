Nota de EU89.7
Revelan banda sonora de "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

El Soundtrack de la próxima película de Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, ha sido anunciada.

El lanzamiento de 31 canciones incluye a Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond y Deep Purple. Fue lanzado a través de Columbia el 26 de julio para coincidir con el lanzamiento de la película en Estados Unidos y estará disponible en CD, vinilo y digitalmente en varias plataformas de streaming.

La lista de canciones incluye más de 20 trabajos selectos de Hollywood de los años 60. Esta es la lista de canciones de la banda sonora de Once Upon A Time In Hollywood a continuación.

  1. Treat Her Right – Roy Head & The Traits
  2. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man – The Bob Seger System Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:
  3. Hush – Deep Purple
  4. Mug Root Beer Advertisement
  5. Hector – The Village Callers
  6. Son of a Lovin’ Man – Buchanan Brothers
  7. Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) – Chad & Jeremy
  8. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement
  9. Good Thing – Paul Revere & The Raiders
  10. Hungry – Paul Revere & the Raiders
  11. Choo Choo Train – The Box Tops
  12. Jenny Take a Ride – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
  13. Kentucky Woman – Deep Purple
  14. The Circle Game – Buffy Sainte-Marie Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:
  15. Mrs. Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel
  16. Numero Uno Advertisement
  17. Bring a Little Lovin’ – Los Bravos
  18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement
  19. Vagabond High School Reunion
  20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report
  21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action
  22.  Hey Little Girl – Dee Clark
  23.  Summer Blonde Advertisement
  24.  Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond
  25.  Don’t Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) – Robert Corff
  26.  Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon – Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)
  27.  California Dreamin’ – Jose Feliciano
  28.  Dinamite Jim (English Version) – I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni
  29.  You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit) – Vanilla Fudge
  30.  Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) – Maurice Jarre
  31. KHJ Batman Promotion

Tarantino reveló esta semana que hizo planes para una serie de televisión de su nueva película. Además recientemente amplió sus esperanzas de dirigir una película de Star Trek en un futuro cercano, y dijo que su versión de la franquicia de ciencia ficción estaría inspirada en Pulp Fiction.

 