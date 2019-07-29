El Soundtrack de la próxima película de Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, ha sido anunciada.
El lanzamiento de 31 canciones incluye a Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond y Deep Purple. Fue lanzado a través de Columbia el 26 de julio para coincidir con el lanzamiento de la película en Estados Unidos y estará disponible en CD, vinilo y digitalmente en varias plataformas de streaming.
La lista de canciones incluye más de 20 trabajos selectos de Hollywood de los años 60. Esta es la lista de canciones de la banda sonora de Once Upon A Time In Hollywood a continuación.
- Treat Her Right – Roy Head & The Traits
- Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man – The Bob Seger System Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:
- Hush – Deep Purple
- Mug Root Beer Advertisement
- Hector – The Village Callers
- Son of a Lovin’ Man – Buchanan Brothers
- Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) – Chad & Jeremy
- Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement
- Good Thing – Paul Revere & The Raiders
- Hungry – Paul Revere & the Raiders
- Choo Choo Train – The Box Tops
- Jenny Take a Ride – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
- Kentucky Woman – Deep Purple
- The Circle Game – Buffy Sainte-Marie Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:
- Mrs. Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel
- Numero Uno Advertisement
- Bring a Little Lovin’ – Los Bravos
- Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement
- Vagabond High School Reunion
- KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report
- The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action
- Hey Little Girl – Dee Clark
- Summer Blonde Advertisement
- Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond
- Don’t Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) – Robert Corff
- Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon – Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)
- California Dreamin’ – Jose Feliciano
- Dinamite Jim (English Version) – I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni
- You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit) – Vanilla Fudge
- Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) – Maurice Jarre
- KHJ Batman Promotion
Tarantino reveló esta semana que hizo planes para una serie de televisión de su nueva película. Además recientemente amplió sus esperanzas de dirigir una película de Star Trek en un futuro cercano, y dijo que su versión de la franquicia de ciencia ficción estaría inspirada en Pulp Fiction.