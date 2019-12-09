Revelan que la esposa del Príncipe Harry estuvo como voluntaria de forma regular en la cocina de un programa para realizar comidas para la comunidad.
Meghan Markle fue captada sonriente, usando ropa casual y una gorra antes de convertirse de la familia real.
La imagen fue compartida por una organización de caridad que mencionó que en esa ocasión Markle visitó el lugar. En ese momento ella protagonizaba la serie Suits en donde ella daba vida a Rachel Zane.
El centro comunitario St. Felix Centre, con base en Toronto, Canadá, compartió la inédita imagen y explicó que corresponde a una ocasión en la que la duquesa de Sussex trabajó con ellos como voluntaria.
Esta sede reveló que la esposa del Príncipe Harry funció como voluntaria de forma regular en su cocina al ser parte de un programa para realizar comidas para la comunidad.
View this post on Instagram
We feel very grateful and honoured to have been highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide. 🙏🏻 This photo has Meghan volunteering in our kitchen! ❤ . The couple said: “With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones. It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness. Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the “Twelve Days of Christmas” – we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need – especially at this time of year.” . Meghan Markle was an active supporter and volunteer of St. Felix Centre during her time living in the city while working on Suits. She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program. The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people. . Through our Twitter account we responded to the announcement: “Thank you! Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us – though we remember her just as 'the lovely Meghan'. We're happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We'd love for her to visit us again one day.” . Thousands of people have responded to the call to visit our social media platforms, many of them urging people to make a donation to our Lighting the Way Christmas campaign. . Many vulnerable people in our Toronto need your support! If you are planning your holiday giving, please consider making a donation to our Lighting the Way campaign – link in our bio. Your support can make all the difference! . #Toronto #stfelixcentre #homeless #charity #harryandmeghan #sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #volunteer #lovetoronto #blogto #curiocitytoronto #hypetoronto #libertyvillage #queenwest #toreats #tdot #6ixgrams #torontolife #igerstoronto
A post shared by St. Felix Centre (@st.felixcentre) on
De buen corazón
Según varias personas de esa organización la exactriz siempre se caracterizó por tener un buen corazón.
La duquesa también regalaba comida del set del programa y en un Día de Acción de Gracias donó todos los alimentos necesarios para dar de comer a más de 100 personas.
View this post on Instagram
With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones. It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness. Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the “Twelve Days of Christmas” – we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need – especially at this time of year. There are, thankfully, so many organisations around the world doing good on global and grassroots levels, many of which are not on Instagram. Check out the accounts we have chosen and please share those in your own communities that are making a difference. We would love to hear about the ones that inspire you – so please tell us and add your country’s flag! Images used are from the accounts we are now following.
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
La organización St. Felix Centre es una de las 12 caridades que el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle seleccionaron para destacarlas por su labor al ayudar a personas “solas, hambrientas y sin hogar”.
Las personas que trabajan ahí para ayudar a los demás tienen gratos recuerdos de la duquesa como voluntaria, a quien recuerdan solo como la encantadora Meghan.
“Estamos felices de ver que ella continúa ayudando a personas vulnerables ahora como una integrante de la familia real británica. Nos encantaría que nos visitara de nuevo algún día”, escribió la organización.
View this post on Instagram
Spotlight on: The Hubb Community Kitchen It was just one year ago that The Duchess of Sussex made a special visit to the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen to help prepare meals for those in need. The connection between The Duchess and these women began a year prior, as she supported them in the creation of “Together”, a charity cookbook which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. The cookbook showcases recipes from women whose community was affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London. Their incredible stories and personal recipes placed “Together” on The New York Times Bestseller List and The Sunday Times Booklist. Today, the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen continue to have a positive impact in their community, across the UK, and around the world. Whether it’s providing a safe space for women and children to come for a hot meal, supporting local schools, serving free lunches to senior citizens, partnering with the Red Cross to provide lunches for refugees, or feeding the homeless – the Hubb helps and heals through their support and sustenance. Thank you, ladies, for the leadership and inspiration that your cooking and love of community brings to all those around you. We remain so very proud of the good work that you continue to do, and cannot wait to see what 2020 brings! Photo © PA / Hubb Kitchen / Jenny Zarin
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
View this post on Instagram
While in Johannesburg today, The Duchess of Sussex visited Victoria Yards, which celebrates the power of community, bringing local artisans and “makers” together to rebuild, support and learn from each other on a holistic level. It was an exceptional afternoon where The Duchess had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley. She was also struck by the local denim designer who founded eponymous brand Tshepo who shared this info about the logo for his line: “The crown on my jeans represents the three ladies who raised me. Enjoy wearing this crown.” Such a beautiful and touching sentiment! Artists, artisans, sculptors, metal workers and carpenters are all part of the fabric of Victoria Yards, but it also utilizes the power of The DICE programme which supports several other local organisations in their work with marginalised youth and women. These include: 94 Colours (run by The Duchess’ guides for the day, Hector and Sibusiso), CDP (a development programme for young unemployed and marginalised women that provides training to start creative enterprises), Enke (rebuilds the confidence and self-belief of unemployed youth through training and practical experience), 26’10 South (an architecture firm designing a local youth centre) and ReimagiNation (works with local secondary school students to create a social and creative enterprising mindset). Stay tuned for more updates from this special afternoon… #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
También le puede interesar: ►Zozibini Tunzi se luce sin maquillaje tras obtener el título Miss Universo 2019