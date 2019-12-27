Nota de EU89.7
¡Lo hace de nuevo! Lucy Vives publica atrevido video en donde aparece completamente desnuda

La hija de Carlos Vives se ha dejado ver sin ropa en diferentes lugares del mundo y en esta ocasión compartió un video en donde aparece como dios la trajo al mundo.

Por Ruslin Herrera
Lucy Vives hija de Carlos Vives

La modelo y activista Lucy Vives está empeñada en siempre sorprender a sus seguidores, gracias a sus atrevidas publicaciones en Instagram, en las que sin temor a la censura deja ver gran parte de su cuerpo.

Esta vez la hija del cantante Carlos Vives publicó un video donde se le puede ver en diferentes locaciones sin ropa. En las primeras imágenes aparece en un balcón sosteniendo un cigarro, más tarde en su cama mientras come, y finalmente se luce bañándose de espaldas.

no north american bird identifier or avian database app could help me identify this beauty today but i forget how spoiled i am at the national aviary back in Colombia. el @aviarionacional reminded me of this buddy’s name real quick and how much fun we had playin in the mud n rain together that day. the abyssinian ground hornbill is amongst the 2 largest species of hornbills found in Africa.. they’re currently classified as a vulnerable species. known for their long n gorgeous eyelashes that are actually feathers.. n their axe-like beaks the abyssinian ground hornbills have ability to live for over 65 years… and can grow to be over 3ft tall. its puppy-like personality really blew us away and , honestly, really slayed these couture shots.. lmfao.. if we show and raise awareness about these animals as wholly present and important members of our globe, more than us and more than our fancy dresses, we might reach the right mentality it takes to protect them. • “Wildlife conservation entails the protection and preservation of the ecological integrity of all natural habitats, as well as all the wildlife that dwell within them. If we neglect to sustain them, we will subsequently diminish our planet's resources and capacity to support our very own existence.” ph: @raulhiguera locatiom: @aviarionacional dress: @angel_yanez_couture makeup: yours truly

El video

En el clip, se escucha su voz en off, mientras recita el poema “Ahora entiendo el asco”, de Aleida Belem Salazar.

Recientemente Lucy publicó una fotografía que la muestra desnuda en otro balcón, durante unos días que pasó en Positano, Italia, en 2018.

Posa en el desierto

La joven nació en Puerto Rico y cuando sus progenitores se divorciaron, Lucy optó por tener una vida estable al lado de su madre en la isla y viaja constantemente a Colombia para convivir con su papá.

La hija del famoso cantante empezó a demostrar su talento para la fotografía y el modelaje, pero con el tiempo comenzó a subir de tono el tipo de trabajo que realiza ya que cada vez se le puede ver con menos ropa.

Una vida controversial

Si hay algo que distingue a Lucy Vives es la polémica que ha causado con sus fotografías que publica en Instagram, las cuales combinan lo atrevido con lo artístico, un reflejo de su papel como activista.

Una de las imágenes que causó miles de comentarios fue donde posa con un vestido abierto de color verde con el cual deja al descubierto gran parte de sus pechos.