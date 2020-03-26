El famoso chef murió este miércoles a las 59 años tras haber dado positivo a la prueba de COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Floyd Cardoz de “MasterChef” murió este miércoles a causa del coronavirus.
“Es con profunda pena que les informamos del fallecimiento del chef Floyd Cardoz”, se lee en un comunicado de Hunger Inc. Hospitality, donde Cardoz era el director culinario.
El pasado 18 de marzo el cocinero más famoso del reality “MasterChef” dio positivo por coronavirus y se estaba tratando en el Centro Médico Mountainside en Nueva Jersey.
El chef acababa de regresar de la India, donde estaba filmando la serie de Netflix “Ugly Delicious” con el actor Aziz Ansari.

It’s with great sadness and shock that I woke up to the news of hearing that the culinary icon Floyd Cardoz has passed away from Covid-19. He was one of my inspirations to leave corporate America and get into the culinary world. His modern Contemporary Indian restaurant “Tabla” on Madison Square Park which was located right in front of Venture Direct, the direct marketing agency I was working for in NYC (around 2003) the time when I first started to get curious & fantasize about being a chef. I would see him standing out by his restaurant taking a quick break. He would always acknowledge me and smile and talk to me for a bit….answering whatever questions I had for him. Later on I would see him at culinary industry events and he would always take a moment to say hello. He was a true trail blazer continuously working to place Indian cuisine on the culinary map not only in NYC but the world. His restaurants were always so sophisticated, creative and brimming with class and his food was always excellent. And to top it off he was ohhhhh so humble, kind and a gentle soul (traits that are extremely hard to find in a successful Chef of his caliber). I’m still in shock. The danger of Covid-19 is real. Chef Floyd was always soooo busy doing so many things with restaurants in NYC and India and TV shows. If this virus could get to him it could get to anyone. Please take all the precautions you possibly can to stay safe. Rest In Peace Chef Floyd my heart is truly broken ☹️

En una publicación de sus restaurantes se lee: “El chef Floyd Cardoz (59 años), director culinario de Hunger, Inc. fue ingresado en un hospital de Nueva York con fiebre viral. El chef Floyd, que estaba anteriormente en Mumbai, dejó la ciudad el 8 de marzo a Nueva York por el aeropuerto de Frankfurt. Se le está monitoreando de cerca por su condición y le deseamos una pronta recuperación”.

Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt

Su exitosa carrera
Floyd era originario de Bombay, India. Sin embargo, se mudó a la ciudad de Nueva York para trabajar en cocinas de restaurantes.
En 1997 se asoció con el famoso restaurador Danny Meyer para abrir el restaurante contemporáneo de comida hindú, Tabla, que rápidamente se convirtió en un establecimiento emblemático de Manhattan. Incluso llegó a ganar tres estrellas del New York Times.
Gracias a su talento, logró abrir North End Grill, Paowalla y Bombay Bread Bar en la misma ciudad. Recientemente, había inaugurado The Bombay Canteen y Bombay Sweet Shop en Mumbai, India.

Amazing experience cooking with @bingingwithbabish and seeing how passionate he is about learning, teaching, and cooking. So excited that he understands Indian food and will soon showcase it. Someday Indian food will become more mainstream and all the work I have done to promote it all these years will pay off for those chefs who follow me…. The @thebombaybreadbar has a few more weeks. Please come and enjoy our passion and love for this amazing cuisine before its too late! . . . . . #topchef #homecooking #floydsfood #indianfood #eattheworld #eeeeats #bingingwithbabish #indianinspired #flavorwalla #spicy #dinner #uglydelicious #summer #restaurant

