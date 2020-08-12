La famosa comentarista deportiva cautivó a todos en un restaurante de California.
Hace algunos días, Mia Khalifa dio a conocer que buscaba recaudar la mayor cantidad de dinero posible para apoyar a Beirut, su ciudad natal.
La explosión producida en el puerto de Líbano dejó una gran cantidad de personas damnificadas por lo que la exactriz de cine para adultos decidió ponerse manos a la obra y aportar su granito de arena.
A través de sus redes sociales, anunció que había puesto sus famosos lentes en una subasta en la página ebay.
“Las infames gafas de Mia Khalifa – Subasta. El 100 por ciento de las ganancias beneficiará a la Cruz Roja del Líbano y sus incansables esfuerzos en Beirut”, escribió Khalifa en su cuenta de Twitter.
The Lebanese government has resigned. Parliament is next. By choice or by force, either way, Lebanon has had enough while simultaneously having NOTHING. 6 days left on the auction for the original mia khalifa glasses to 100% benefit the @lebaneseredcross. Head to the link in my bio and let’s try to make a positive difference. Keep bidding, keep sharing, keep following accounts like @lebaneseredcross @beiruting @rimafakih @mouin.jaber @ginoraidy @thawramap @impact.lebanon @rebuilding.gemmayze @lebfoodbank. Keep sharing the links for fundraisers by the people, for the people, and DO NOT DONATE A SINGLE PENNY TO THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT BACKED ORGANIZATIONS. The ones who hoard relief money, medical supplies, and food- only to re-sell to the Lebanese people at a 150% mark up. The ones who sit behind and watch the famine, economic collapse, and displacement of their own people on tv from their vacation homes in London, France, and Australia. Ban these pigs from every country in the world until they’re forced to live the same lifestyle they’ve imposed on the people in Lebanon.
Las donaciones no se hicieron esperar y cada hora la suma aumentaba.
Sexy postal
Tras su buena causa, Mia Khalifa compartió una fotografía en donde se le mira con cara de sorpresa pero al mismo tiempo con una provocativa blusa que deja claro que no llevaba ropa interior.
The moment when I found out the auction was at $100K again 🤯 LETS GET EVEN MORE MONEY TO THE @lebaneseredcross! Link in my bio for the auction link, and links in my pinned memories for dozens of other invaluable resources to share, as well as many reputable NGO’s in desperate need of donations right now (Do not donate to lebanese backed gov’t org’s). To the Thawra, we see you. Even if we can’t fight alongside you, we will make sure the world knows the change you’re bringing to Lebanon ♥️🇱🇧
“Este el momento en que me enteré de que la subasta en cien mil dólares. Muchas personas necesitan de nuestras donaciones”, comentó la famosa con la publicación.
Inmediatamente la libanesa se llenó de elogios exclamando que no ha perdido su sensualidad y belleza. Además, la felicitaron por el gesto que está realizando por su pueblo y poder recaudar esos fondos.
Thank you, @reuters for this informative piece. If there is a single person left in Lebanon who supports the corrupt coward generalmichelaoun (I can’t tag him because his Pussy ass blocked me), then you are a terrorist. There’s not a single way around the fact that you, are a terrorist. The president was warned as recently as July 20th that the 2,700 lbs of ammonium nitrate at the port was a severe liability, and he did nothing. Then the blast happened….. and he still has yet to do anything except post a stock photo, reject humanitarian aid, obstruct justice, and look like a saggy foreskin standing behind President Macron. Burn them all. Burn every person who’s been on an email thread and anyone with an ounce of knowledge about the location of the explosives, and did nothing about it for 6 years. Burn them to the fucking ground and use their ashes to cement the broken bricks in the buildings of Beirut back together.
