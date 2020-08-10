La comentarista deportiva busca recaudar la mayor cantidad de dinero posible para apoyar a Beirut, su ciudad natal.
Mia Khalifa decidió realizar subastas para ayudar a las víctimas de Beirut.
La explosión producida en el puerto de Líbano dejó una gran cantidad de personas damnificadas por lo que la exactriz de cine para adultos decidió ponerse manos a la obra y aportar su granito de arena.
A través de sus redes sociales, la ahora comentarista deportiva anunció que ha puesto sus famosos lentes en una subasta en la página ebay. Los fondos serán destinados para ayudar a las familias de las víctimas y heridos de lo sucedido el pasado martes 4 de agosto.
“Las infames gafas de Mia Khalifa – Subasta. El 100 por ciento de las ganancias beneficiará a la Cruz Roja del Líbano y sus incansables esfuerzos en Beirut”, escribió Khalifa en su cuenta de Twitter.
THE INFAMOUS MIA KHALIFA GLASSES – AUCTION. 100% of proceeds will benefit @lebaneseredcross and their tireless efforts in Beirut. I’ll be on IG live when the money clears to livestream the donation via wire transfer to LRC 🇱🇧♥️ I’ve never done an auction or used eBay before, hence the typo in the title from my dog walking across the keyboard, but please spread the word or bid, or donate to LRC. I’m just trying to get creative, there’s always more that can be done and this felt like a cheeky way to raise funds and make sure the conversation and attention doesn’t diverge from this crisis. Creeps are welcome, your money is just as green as ours! I’m putting the link in my bio for a few hours then changing it back to the Beirut Relief resources landing page. After that I’ll house the links/posts in a pinned memory for ready access. HAPPY BIDDING, YA FILTHY ANIMALS!
Gran recaudación
Tras unos días de haber sido puesto este producto en la subasta pública y faltando más de seis días para que se obtenga al comprador, esta subasta ya se encuentra en más de 90 mil dólares.
AIWAAAAAA!!! We are almost at $100k in 11 hours!!!! The link is in my bio! LETS GET HALF A MILLION TO THE @lebaneseredcross BY NEXT WEEK!! I’m raising the stakes every $20k, my retainer has officially been added and I’ll be announcing later today what the new additions to the auction are! If there are any brands out there who want to throw in some additional prizes to help the cause and raise the donations please reach out to me!!
Según una publicación de la famosa libanesa, la oferta más alta para adquirir sus lentes, por el momento, es de 50700 dólares, los cuales irán en su totalidad para apoyar esta causa benéfica.
“¿Cuál es el récord mundial por los lentes vendidos más caro en la historia?”, escribió Mia Khalifa.
I am drowning in expat guilt and rage looking at this. #headsmustroll (Link in my bio to bid on the original Mia Khalifa glasses, which is re-launched, thanks to the help of eBay and @lebaneseredcross verifying that all funds will be wired to them).
