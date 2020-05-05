La artista de 30 años fue encontrada sin vida tras reveladores mensajes en sus redes sociales.
Cady Groves era una reconocida cantante de pop y country. Fue encontrada muerta en su apartamento de Estados Unidos.
Conocida por éxitos como “This Little Girl”, “Love Actually”, “Forget You” y “Dreams”, la artista falleció a sus 30 años, según confirmó su hermano mayor.
AND NOW….A SHORT FILM 🎥🎥 ON WHAT QUARANTINE DAY NUMBER 967 HAS BEEN LIKE FOR ME. (Swipe in order) 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻 Slide #1: HEY GUYS! It’s been a hot minute since we talked. And although I’m pretty sure I’m going batshit crazy in my house for week 7…I figured I’d update you on what I’ve been up to! Slide #2: wait a sec gimme a kiss y’all buttheads I miss you. No frenchers though I’m a lady. Slide 3: I listened to the entire Britney Spears baby one more time album album before my 7th morning snack. Slide #4: then I sat around and stared out the window at the rain while waiting until it was socially acceptable to eat another snack. Slide #5: now I’m reading a book in my living room. That I’ve already read twice. So AS YALL CAN SEE…I’m not running out of things to do..just mostly running out of cheese to eat. And books to read. And basically…yeah I’m running out of things to do help me I love you I’m just having a lot of feelings ok bye. Let me know what y’all have been up to and tag me with your short film! 🌈🎥
Aunque muchos han comentado que se quitó la vida por el aislamiento provocado por el COVID-19 (coronavirus), su hermano comentó que según la confirmación de la autopsia se ha descartado el suicidio y el homicidio, se cree que murió por “causas naturales”.
Cady y su familia ya habían tenido dos fuertes pérdidas, dos hermanas de la cantante: Groves de 28 años, en 2007 y de Kelley, también de 28 años, en 2014.
¿Suicidio?
Aunque su hermano aclaró que las autoridades habían descartado que la artista se había quitado la vida, muchos fans aseguran que así fue por sus mensajes que compartió días y horas antes.
“Empezando a sentir que nos despertamos todos los días mirando por la ventana al comienzo del fin del mundo. Claramente, todo esto me ha hecho sentir derrotada”, había escrito el 14 de abril, en medio de la pandemia por el coronavirus. “Extraño mucho a mi familia. Hoy es duro”, había compartido el 12 de abril.
It’s snowing. I’m reading. 👌🏻👌🏻
Ante la polémica, su hermano compartió el siguiente mensaje:
“@cadygroves ha dejado este mundo, los detalles son limitados en este momento, pero la familia está tratando de obtenerlos y mantendrá a las personas actualizadas. Descansa en paz hermanita. Espero que te hayas reencontrado con @kellydgroves y Casey”.
@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy
— Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020
