El actor canadiense de 41 años lleva internado desde el 31 de marzo y su estado de salud es delicado.
Nick Cordero lleva ingresado desde el 31 de marzo en el hospital Cedars-Sinai Medical Center de Los Ángeles tras haberse contagiado de COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Los médicos tenían que amputarle una pierna el pasado 19 de abril tras haber sufrido diferentes complicaciones por esta enfermedad.
View this post on Instagram
I really miss this guy. It’s day 49 in the hospital for Nick. We have a new hashtag #offthevent because our new goal for Nick is for his lung infection to clear up so that we can start breathing trials and get him off the ventilator! These are big goals, but I BELIEVE! We have an army behind him that cheered, sang and prayed for him to wake up so now we need to believe that this to can happen! He’s not done! #coderocky
A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on
Al actor de Broadway se le formó un gran coágulo en la pierna derecha tras ingresar en el hospital. Al ver la complicación, los médicos decidieron administrarle diferentes anticoagulantes. Finalmente, el equipo médico tuvo que llevarle hasta el quirófano y amputarle su pierna derecha.
View this post on Instagram
How Nick would feed Elvis! 😂 😂😂 He is the cutest Dad!
A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on
Los informes médicos sobre su estado de salud no son nada favorables. Aún así, su esposa Amanda Kloots, no pierde la esperanza sobre su recuperación.
“Me han dicho un par de veces que él no lo logrará. Me han dicho que le diga adiós. Me han dicho que se necesitaría un milagro. Bueno, tengo fe. Fe que es pequeña como una semilla de mostaza algunas veces, pero que es todo lo que se necesita algunas veces”, escribió junto a una foto de Cordero y el hijo que ambos tienen en común.
View this post on Instagram
Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick
A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on
Nick Cordero es un famoso actor canadiense de Broadway. Ha participado en una infinidad de musicales y ha obtenido varios premios.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick. ❤️
A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on
También le puede interesar: ►Alux Nahual sorprende a fans al lanzar libro: “¡Sus éxitos para guitarra!”