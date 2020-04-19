Nick Cordero de 41 años ha vivido momentos difíciles. Su esposa pide oraciones para que él se mejore.
El actor de Broadway sufrió la amputación de su pierna derecha por complicaciones del coronavirus.


Por el momento se desconoce cómo ha reaccionado Nick Cordero ante el hecho, pero su esposa ha agradecido la labora que están haciendo los médicos.
Amanda Kloots a través de su cuenta de Instagram escribió:
“Salió bien de la cirugía, y ahora lo llevan de regreso a su habitación para recuperarse y descansar el resto de la noche. Así que espero que se pueda relajar”.

We did this photo shoot with our friend @ash_a_ley about a month ago. I remember at the time saying to her that I really wanted to capture this time right now. Wow, am I glad we did! It's Day 17 since Nick went under. Today his body is adjusting. Adjusting to being off ECMO, adjusting to more medications and some sideways steps but we are staying positive. He is no doubt receiving the best care from the team @cedarssinai ❤️ Continued prayers for our guy. I'll see you at 3pm to sing and dance to Live Your Life! #wakeupnick

Kloots detalló que los medicamentos utilizados por los médicos para ayudar a que la pierna de su esposo pudiera recuperarse le causaron problemas con su presión arterial y una hemorragia interna en los intestinos.
A raíz de que Nick Cordero diera positivo al COVID-19, es su esposa la que se mantenido en contacto con los fans del actor para brindarles detalles sobre su salud.
El jueves 16 de abril, Kloots informó que a su esposo iba progresando y ya le había sido retirada la oxigenación por membrana extracorpórea (ECMO).
Nick Cordero nació en Canadá, y el 1 de abril fue ingresado al hospital por lo que inicialmente se creyó era una neumonía.

Today is my birthday! I'm so thankful today for my family and friends! I'm thankful for our health and the ability to all be together today. We won't be doing much today, haha, but I do want to take a drive to the ocean because seeing water always makes me happy. This photo was taken a couple weeks ago and if you slide to the right you'll see a similar photo we did from our engagement shoot. During the shoot Nick thought it would be cute to recreate the photo we did years ago now with Elvis! Nick and I love to dance, we love to sing and we love to smile. Here's to another year of doing just that!

La situación de salud del actor se agravó a tal punto que los médicos tuvieron que inducirlo a un coma para ayudarle a respirar.
