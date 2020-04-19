Nota de EU89.7
Actor de Broadway sufre amputación de una pierna por complicaciones del coronavirus

Nick Cordero de 41 años ha vivido momentos difíciles. Su esposa pide oraciones para que él se mejore.

Por Sandy Sandoval
El actor de Broadway sufrió la amputación de su pierna derecha por complicaciones del coronavirus.

Por el momento se desconoce cómo ha reaccionado Nick Cordero ante el hecho, pero su esposa ha agradecido la labora que están haciendo los médicos.

Amanda Kloots a través de su cuenta de Instagram escribió:

“Salió bien de la cirugía, y ahora lo llevan de regreso a su habitación para recuperarse y descansar el resto de la noche. Así que espero que se pueda relajar”.

Kloots detalló que los medicamentos utilizados por los médicos para ayudar a que la pierna de su esposo pudiera recuperarse le causaron problemas con su presión arterial y una hemorragia interna en los intestinos.

A raíz de que Nick Cordero diera positivo al COVID-19, es su esposa la que se mantenido en contacto con los fans del actor para brindarles detalles sobre su salud.

El jueves 16 de abril, Kloots informó que a su esposo iba progresando y ya le había sido retirada la oxigenación por membrana extracorpórea (ECMO).

Nick Cordero nació en Canadá, y el 1 de abril fue ingresado al hospital por lo que inicialmente se creyó era una neumonía.

La situación de salud del actor se agravó a tal punto que los médicos tuvieron que inducirlo a un coma para ayudarle a respirar.

