La famosa que dio vida a Ginny Weasley visitó Guatemala antes de que se conocieran los primeros casos de COVID-19 (coronavirus) en el país.
Bonnie Wright, famosa actriz de Harry Potter, visitó Guatemala para promover la campaña “Save Petén“. La misma es una iniciativa que busca proteger la biósfera maya.
so in love with the rainforest! i have met so many women who live from the sustainable harvesting and processing of the ramon nut, known as “the mayan nut”. its highly nutritional and tasty, i’m convinced my eyelashes have grown since being here!
La joven británica de 29 años, en su estadía en el país visitó varios lugares turísticos como Antigua Guatemala y Atitlán; además de Carmelita, Uaxactún, la Asociación Muralla de León AMUL, Tikal y Yaxhá, en Petén.
I’ve been travelling deep into the Maya Biosphere Reserve in Guatemala with @rainforestalliance meeting the communities that live from and in this beautiful rainforest. Go follow my takeover on @rainforestalliance 🌿🌴🌺🦜 #savepeten #salvemospeten
Alza la voz
Ahora la famosa ha enviado un emotivo mensaje para ayudar a salvar Petén.
“Esta es la alegría que sentí en Guatemala, ya que aprendí como vivían las comunidades locales en una convivencia sostenible y próspera con la selva tropical. Pero hoy tengo el corazón roto al escuchar que el Congreso de Estados Unidos está apoyando un desarrollo de mega-turismo (incluyendo un sistema ferroviario ligero a través del bosque) que amenaza a estas comunidades y la salud de la selva tropical más grande al norte de la Amazonia. El desarrollo eliminaría los derechos de concesión de tierras comunales que han permitido a estas comunidades lograr una deforestación casi cero y construir una economía forestal regenerativa. En una región donde la deforestación y la extrema pobreza están a niveles de crisis. Esto es Neocolonialismo”, comentó en su publicación.
this is the joy i felt in guatemala as i learned how the local communities lived in sustainable and thriving coexistence with the rainforest. but today i am heartbroken to hear that the some US senators have introduced legislations to support a mega-tourism development (including the construction of a light rail system through the forest!) that threatens these communities––and the health of the largest remaining rainforest north of the amazon 💔 the development would eliminate communal land management rights that have enabled these communities to achieve near-zero deforestation and build a regenerative forest economy…in a region where deforestation and extreme poverty are at crisis levels. THIS IS NEOCOLONIALISM @vicenews have done a great video on this, i will share in my stories. a concerned citizen has started petition, please sign (the link is in my bio). @rainforestalliance ’s guatemala team have spend over twenty years in close partnership with these communities and are doing everything they can to stop this, but we need your help 🙏🏼
“@vicenews ha hecho un gran video sobre esto, compartiré mis historias. Un ciudadano preocupado ha comenzado la petición, firme (el enlace está en mi biografía). El equipo de @rainforestalliance en Guatemala ha pasado más de veinte años en estrecha colaboración con estas comunidades y están haciendo todo lo posible para detener esto, pero necesitamos su ayuda”, comentó la famosa invitando a las personas a firmar la petición en el siguiente enlace (dar click en la imagen):
