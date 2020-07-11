En plena cuarentena, los estadounidenses celebraron en casa el Día de la Independencia, celebrada el pasado 4 de julio, algunas celebridades también se unieron a la festividad incluyendo una muy sexy Selena Gómez.
La cantante se reunió con unos amigos y aprovechó el fin de semana para darse un chapuzón en su lujosa piscina, llevando solamente un diminuto bikini de animal print que acentuaba sus curvas y enloqueció a sus seguidores.
En varias cuentas de Instagram fueron compartidas las imágenes, en las que la exestrella de Disney tiene puesto unos lentes de sol rojos y sostiene una paleta de helado, sonriendo mientras abraza a un grupo de chicas.
Los comentarios no podían faltar y sus fanáticos enloquecieron al verla con un atuendo tan sensual, llevando su cabello en trenzas que daban un equilibrio entre inocencia y picardía:
- “Ella luce tan hermosa y feliz, solo queremos ver a Selena sonreír siempre”
- “Wowww mucho tiempo de no verla así”
- “Qué bueno que #selena pase la página de Justin Bieber”
- “Tan hermosa que es💗”
- “Sexy and hermosa 😍🧡”
- “Muy sexy le queda ese traje, mi amor platónico disfruta la vida”
Estos últimos meses se ha mantenido en casa obedeciendo la cuarentena por la pandemia del coronavirus, mientras trabaja en varios proyectos con los que espera seguir conquistando el mercado musical y el del maquillaje con su nueva línea Rare Beauty.
La cantante no se detiene
Selena Gomez está retornando el mundo artístico o al menos así lo está mostrando en sus redes sociales, en donde ha estado muy discreta y entregada a diferentes causas sociales.
I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly. I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced. Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not. We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist. There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Tomorrow is Juneteenth which commemorates the day slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19th 1865. To learn more of the history and the movement to make it a national holiday read The article in my bio. Please take the day to have conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice and then continue these conversations every day!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING! We will not let voter suppression stop us! Check out @whenweallvote to get registered and find other helpful resources.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ It’s not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we’ve been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I’ve come across in my life. If you missed any of these incredible IG stories they are all saved in my Story Highlights under #BLM and #BLM2. This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other Black voices and as well as other marginalized communities I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me.
La cantante estadounidense ha prestado sus ventanas para darle voz a diferentes personalidades para hablar del movimiento “Black Lives Matter” y sobre los trabajadores de la salud que se encargan de combatir el virus que azota a todo el mundo.
Hace unas semanas estrenó “Past Life”, tema original de Trevor Daniel, y que adaptaron en un “remix” para que ella participara.