Se recupera en casa

“Si alguien tenía que morir, pensé que debía ser yo“, relató Bridger Walker, de tan solo seis años de edad, y cuya historia ha causado revuelo en las redes sociales.
El pequeño, originario del estado de Wyoming, en Estados Unidos, se convirtió en un héroe tras salvar a su hermana menor del feroz ataque de un perro.
Según relató Nikki Walker, tía de Bridger, en una publicación en Instagram, al comprender la situación, el menor se interpuso entre el perro y la niña para evitar que ella sufriera el embate del can.
“Después de sufrir varias mordidas en el rostro y en la cabeza, él tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para ponerla a salvo“, contó la mujer.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Walker reveló, además, que el pequeño Bridger necesitó alrededor de 90 puntos de sutura y la intervención de un cirujano plástico para reparar el daño sufrido en el ataque.
“Amamos a nuestro valiente chico y queremos que otros superhéroes conozcan al nuevo miembro que se unió a sus filas“, escribió la mujer, quien etiquetó en el post a actores como Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth y Tom Holland, entre otros, quienes en el cine dieron vida a personajes de “Los Vengadores“.
Se recupera en casa
Días después del incidente, Walker compartió una actualización sobre el estado de salud de Bridger, indicando que se encuentra mucho mejor.
“Acabo de visitar a Bridger en su casa. ¡Sus heridas empiezan a verse mucho mejor!”, escribió.
“Él está de muy buen ánimo y su genial personalidad permanece intacta. No puede sonreír demasiado, pero hizo el intento mientras le leí algunos de los comentarios (en la publicación original)”, agregó.
Have y’all noticed that I have no idea what I’m doing yet? #UmmmIAccidentallyWentViral? When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are. So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger’s reaction right after the call.) Bridger is over the moon! Can’t wait to show him what’s next: a message from some guy who doesn’t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can’t thank you enough. #BridgerStrong EDIT: I feel like I should also mention that Bridger has also loved all of the other videos and messages I’ve shown him from all of you. We might not be able to get to everyone right away, but your messages are no less appreciated.
Nikki también apuntó que los dueños del perro responsable del ataque se pusieron en contacto con la familia de Bridger, y que no hay “resentimientos” de por medio.
“También quisiera mencionar que los dueños del perro son grandes personas quienes han sido nada menos que gentiles con Bridger y su familia. No tenemos resentimientos hacia ellos (…) y de este incidente solo hemos sacado un incremento de amor entre nuestras familias“, comentó.