La cantante y actriz anunció que había encontrado a su compañero de vida de una manera muy emotiva.
Tras un año de noviazgo, Demi Lovato ha anunciado su compromiso con su novio, el actor Max Ehrich.
“Cuando era niña, mi padre biológico siempre me llamó su ‘pequeña compañera’, algo que podría haber sonado extraño sin su acento de vaquero sureño. Para mí tenía mucho sentido. Y hoy esa palabra tiene mucho sentido nuevamente, pero hoy oficialmente voy a ser la compañera de otra persona”, escribió Lovato junto a una serie de fotos.
En las fotografías se mira a Lovato y Ehrich abrazados en una playa. Ella lleva un anillo de compromiso en su dedo.
“Me siento honrada de aceptar tu mano en matrimonio. Te amo más de lo que un pie de foto puede expresar, pero estoy extasiada de comenzar una familia y una vida contigo”, agregó.
En su publicación, Ehrich le escribió: “no podía pasar otro segundo de mi tiempo aquí en la Tierra sin el milagro de tenerte como mi esposa”.
¿Dudas sobre su sexualidad?
Anteriormente Demi Lovato había generado una polémica tras revelar que había tenido una conversación con sus padres sobre su sexualidad y la posibilidad de que pudiera terminar con una mujer.
“Fue realmente, como, emocional pero realmente hermoso”, dijo en ese momento. “Después de que todo estaba listo, estaba temblando y llorando y me sentí abrumada”.
En ese momento, la famosa agregó que se declaraba como sexualmente fluida, es decir, que se deja llevar por lo que siente independientemente de si la persona es mujer o hombre.
“No sé cómo será mi futuro”, continuó. “No sé si voy a tener hijos este año o en 10 años. No sé si lo haré con una pareja o sin ella”, agregó.
Ahora, muchos fans la felicitan por la noticia de su compromiso y esperan que su vida se aleje de las polémicas.
