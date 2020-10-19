La famosa sorprendió con su esperado regreso y dio más detalles a sus seguidores.
Adele anunció su esperado regreso a través de sus redes sociales y con ello cautivó a sus millones de seguidores que esperan con ansias su nueva música.
La cantante inglesa hará su regreso en el Saturday Night Live. Muchos esperan ver a la famosa con su esbelta figura y escuchar lo nuevo que presentará.
A través de Instagram, la intérprete de “Hello” anunció que el próximo sábado 24 de octubre tomará el micrófono del SNL y hará su triunfal regreso a los escenarios.
“¡Maldita sea, estoy tan emocionada por esto! ¡Y también absolutamente aterrorizada! ¡Mi primer concierto como anfitriona y para SNL (Saturday Night Live)..! Siempre quise hacerlo como un momento independiente, para poder arremangarme y lanzarme por completo, pero nunca ha sido el momento adecuado”, confesó la estrella.
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻
“Pasarán casi 12 años desde el día que aparecí por primera vez en el programa durante una elección… Que rompió mi carrera en Estados Unidos, por lo que parece un círculo completo ¡No podía decir que no”, continuó.
Adele se ha convertido en toda una estrella gracias a sus románticos temas y encantadora voz. Es acreedora de 15 premios Grammy y millones de ventas en todo el mundo.
En su vida personal se divorció de Simon Konecki y tiene un hijo, razón por la que ella comenta decidió cuidar de su salud y perder peso. “Quiero ver a mi hijo crecer y conocer a mis nietos, así que lo de perder peso es por salud”, agregó en una ocasión.
Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x
Ahora la estrella musical ha logrado cambiar su figura por completo ya que se sometió a una estricta dieta y a una fuerte rutinas de ejercicios. Dejó el cigarro y todos sus malos hábitos.
