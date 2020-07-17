El pequeño Bridger se convirtió en todo un héroe tras salvar a su hermana menor del feroz ataque.
Los actores Chris Evans, Tom Holland y Chris Hemsworth le enviaron un emotivo mensaje a Bridget Walker, el niño que salvó a su hermanita del ataque de un perro en Estados Unidos.
El pequeño originario del estado de Wyoming, Estados Unidos, se convirtió en héroe tras salvar a su hermana menor del feroz ataque de un perro.
“Si alguien tenía que morir, pensé que debía ser yo”, relató Bridger Walker, de tan solo seis años de edad.
Según relató Nikki Walker, tía de Bridger, el menor se interpuso entre el perro y la niña para evitar que ella sufriera el embate del can.
“Después de sufrir varias mordidas en el rostro y en la cabeza, él tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para ponerla a salvo” contó lo mujer.
Walker también reveló que el pequeño Bridger necesitó alrededor de 90 puntos de sutura y la intervención de un cirujano plástico.
“Amamos a nuestro valiente chico y queremos que otros superhéroes conozcan al nuevo miembro que se unió a sus filas”, comentó la tía y etiquetó a los famosos.
Avengers envían emotivo mensaje
Uno de los primeros en querer enviar un mensaje fue Chris Evans, famoso por darle vida al Capitán América. Incluso aseguró que le enviará un escudo original de ese personaje.
“Leí tu historia, vi lo que hiciste. Amigo, eres un héroe, lo que hiciste fue tan valiente, tan desinteresado. Tu hermana es tan afortunada de tenerte como hermano mayor. Tus padres deben estar muy orgullosos de ti”, dijo Evans a través de un video.
“El mundo necesita gente como tú, sé que la recuperación puede ser difícil por lo que veo pero es más importante lo que tú hiciste”, agregó.
En otro video, Chris Hemsworth, actor de Thor, destacó que el niño de seis años “nos enseñó cómo tener coraje y fortaleza en las dificultades y el peligro, Bridger Walker eres un auténtico héroe”.
Por su lado, Tom Holland el joven Spider-man le realizó una llamada telefónica al pequeño, “Quiero decirte que eres muy valiente, estamos muy orgullosos de ti. Tu hermana es muy afortunada por tenerte. No es muy fácil lo que hiciste, debes estar muy orgulloso de ti mismo”, dijo el actor.
Holland lo invitó a las grabaciones de Spider-man 3 por lo que el pequeño podrá conocerlo pronto en persona.
