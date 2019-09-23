Este lunes, el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle aterrizaron en Sudáfrica para comenzar su gira oficial de diez días que los llevará a recorrer cuatro países.
Su viaje ha dado mucho que hablar, sobre todo por el atuendo que la duquesa de Sussex utilizó durante unas de las actividades.
Tras la recepción de bienvenida en Ciudad del Cabo y el almuerzo posterior, la pareja llegó al Museo del Distrito 6, un lugar creado en memoria de los afectados por el apartheid.
Para esta segunda cita del día, la exactriz ha decidido cambiarse de look, manteniendo solo las alpargatas y transformando, de forma sencilla, incluso su peinado.
Ella decidió llevar un look más sobrio y lució un vestido camisero en azul cielo de Veronica Beard que estrenó en Tonga (Oceanía) a finales del pasado octubre, hace once meses.
Durante esa época, la Duquesa estaba en el primer trimestre del embarazo de Archie y su barriguita apenas se percibía; sin embargo, en esta ocasión dejó ver que evidente aumento de peso luego de dar a luz ya que le quedaba bastante ancho el vestido.
#news TRH the Duke & Duchess of Sussex arrived to the district Six Museum to learn about their work to reunite members of the community forcibly relocated during the apartheid era. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are join a community cooking activity with former residents of District Six at the nearby Homecoming Centre. Meghan in her beautiful blue dress by Veronica Beard. ✨
La villana
Cuando el hijo de Lady Di anunció que se casaría con Meghan, gran parte del mundo se enamoró de ella también.
Su se convirtió en una especie de cuento hadas hecho realidad, pero de un momento a otro, la prensa se volvió su principal enemiga.
A medida que avanzaba el tiempo y se acercaba la boda real, fueron multiplicándose los reportes contra ella basados en rumores, asegurando que era demasiado demandante en sus exigencias para la boda, que no trataba bien a sus empleados, que había hecho llorar a Kate Middleton e incluso que había hecho enojar a la mismísima reina Isabel.
A eso se sumó la humillación provocada por el lado paterno de su familia, que no dejaba de atacarla asegurando que sólo era una “cazafortunas”. Poco a poco las cosas comenzaron a salirse de control y desde entonces cada paso que da es fuertemente criticado por la prensa, especialmente la inglesa.
Además es responsabilizada por cada decisión que también ha tomado su marido.