Siempre quise ser stripper

La historia de Nikole Mitchell se ha hecho viral en los últimos días. Esta mujer de 36 años dio un giro radical a su vida y dejó su rol como pastora cristiana de una iglesia en Minnesota, Estados Unidos, para convertirse en stripper y estrella de OnlyFans.
Todo empezó en 2016, cuando Mitchell, salida de una familia conservadora de cristianos bautistas, se involucró junto a su entonces esposo en una iglesia local, e incluso llegó a convertirse en pastora.
View this post on Instagram
A freak-out that might last hours and days for someone, lasts mere MINUTES for my clients. I had a client "spinning out of control" (their words) when we first got on the phone, and I immediately could tell they were in a bad place. They were overwhelmed. Stressed. Scared. Frustrated. Feeling stuck. Living in scarcity. All the things. So I do what I do best which is getting to the root cause of these feelings, emotions and freakouts, and shift them back into their power. 20 MINUTES LATER (not hours later, not days later), my client was grounded, centered, and already on the other side. You could FEEL the lightness and freedom through the phone. They went from feeling scared and stressed to LAUGHING on the phone! And we got them all pumped up for their AMAZING weekend ahead so they could easily call in the connections, clients, and money they deserve and are an energetic match for. Spiraling out of control doesn't have to be your normal. Living in panic, stress, and anxiousness doesn't have to be who you are. You can be free. Powerful. In your lane. Unstoppable. A manifester who operates at the level of cause in their life. You can call in peace, purpose, clarity, permission, money, clients, jobs, partners, opportunities because that is how powerful you are! As my client said, you can know how to swim, but having a life coach is like having a raft. You can swim just fine but it's also okay to allow yourself to be supported and guided to the other side. Ready for support? Message me or apply at the link in my bio. I got you.❤️ 📸: c’est moi
Sin embargo, ese mismo año, tras asistir a un evento LGTBIQ+, se dio cuenta de que era bisexual, algo que sabía que le traería problemas en su oficio religioso.
“Sabía que si revelaba mi naturaleza lo perdería todo, ya que la iglesia no da la bienvenida a las personas LGBTI+”, relató.
En consecuencia, en 2017 renunció a su rol como pastora y decidió emprender un nuevo camino.
“Siempre quise ser stripper”
Mitchell confiesa que comenzó a sentirse atraída por el modelaje de lencería, por lo que se inscribió a una clase en la que tuvo la oportunidad de hacer una sesión de fotos desnuda, lo cual fue una revelación para ella.
“Lloré porque nunca me había sentido tan santa y sagrada en mi vida. Nunca me sentí tan sexy y liberada como en esa ocasión”, comentó en declaraciones al diario New York Post.
View this post on Instagram
I had just finished a LIVE call with students in my Become a Money Magnet course when John (who was in the other room during the call) said, "You were, like, yelling."😄 • I'M A PASSIONATE PERSON OKAY. • I sat by an older couple today and when the wife asked me what I did for a living, I told her my answer, and she said, "You're not very passionate about that, are you?"😂 • I LOVE what I do. • So much so that people are always asking me to coffee dates, for my business card, and sending in applications to work with me. • Being passionate, believing in the potential of others, being perceptive at people's fears and limiting beliefs, and being the catalyst for people's dreams to come true is HOW I'M HARDWIRED and it's why I'm so damn good at what I do. • I'm ALL IN on being the extraordinary for my clients. • I'm ALL IN on living a life of abundance from the inside out. • I'm ALL IN maxing out the joy, possibilities, and purpose each and every day. • I'm ALL IN period. • When you have my support in your corner, there is NOTHING you can't have, be, or do. • –> Your quality of life can't help but go up. • –> Your financial situation can't help but improve. • –> Your purpose can't help but be unleashed. • –> Your joy can't help but explode. • Your life can't NOT get better when you invest to work with me. • It's why I choke back tears when a new client signs on because I know their life is about to radically uplevel. • They're about to receive all they've been yearning for. They're stepping into the highest and best version of themselves, and when that happens, NOTHING can stop them. • ***Their success is inevitable*** • If you're ready to have this experience for yourself, shoot me a message or reach out to me via link in bio. • I've got a spot waiting for you. ❤🔥❤🔥❤
View this post on Instagram
I found myself (unexpectedly) in an altercation in the middle of a busy parking lot today. A woman was screaming at me, giving me the middle finger, letting me (& everyone around us) know what a horrible human I was (apparently I got too close to her in the parking lot). . It was jarring to be screamed at like that. But when I couldn't get a word in edgewise, I realized this wasn't about me. She must be hurting pretty badly to scream at me so uncontrollably so publicly. I stayed calm, quiet, & tried to reflect back to her her wholeness & innocence. She eventually walked away (screaming the entire time), & I found myself blessing her, forgiving her, & releasing her. Why? Because I know pain that's not transformed becomes pain that is transferred. And the last thing I want to do is pass pain onto others. As a leader, forgiveness isn't optional. It's required. It's a responsibility. It's about wielding your power & influence for the sake of HEALING the world, not hurting others. This is why I created How to Unfuck Yourself Workshop. It teaches you, through the art of forgiveness, how to unfuck yourself. . – For as long as you carry a chip on your shoulder, you WILL self-sabotage in some way. . – As long as you blame someone else for why you're at where you're at, you WILL thwart your own success in some way. . – As long as you berate yourself for being less than perfect, you will withhold from yourself the love & success you deserve. Happiness, wholeness, freedom, success all begins with you forgiving others AND YOURSELF. . – In this course we talk about how to turn your pain to your power, why it's not your job to manage other people's emotions, how to view others according to their wholeness and innocence (yourself included), releasing your need to be right in order to be free, & SO MUCH MORE in 3 powerful modules . – a 4 step process in forgiving, blessing, & releasing those who've hurt you (I used this tool today!) . – plus some of my favorite resources that will help you become UNSTOPPABLE IT'S SO GOOD. Are you ready to unfuck yourself? If so, DM me to join! Have questions? Ask below! Here's to healing ourselves & the world!
“Siempre quise ser stripper, pero desde joven me hicieron creer que mis deseos y cuerpo eran pecaminosos y malos”, agregó.
View this post on Instagram
Omg you guys!!!!! . We have the BEST time inside my mastermind! . Just wrapped up a powerful 3 hour call where every.single.person is SLAYING their dreams and desires, raising their standards, and saying yes to their destiny. . (And becoming friends in there! 2 women inside my mastermind met up today for a bike ride – how cool is that?!). . The energy in there is PALPABLE and POWERFUL. . We ended our call with "Fuck yeah!", "Rise up bitches!", and "You are worthy of it all!" from everyone in the group. . Can you imagine having that spoken over you every single week? . And not just by me but by everyone in the group? . You can't NOT rise the fuck up in this container. . It's contagious in there! . If you're wanting support in taking your life to the next level, this container is for you. . So high vibe. So aligned. So unstoppable. So freakin sacred. . It's where pain is healed and your future is formed. . It's where friendships are made and inspiration comes through. . It's where you're powerfully supported and deeply believed in. . It's where you're encouraged to ask for more and better and to not settle, shrink or sacrifice in any way. . It's where you're inherently worthy of it all and you're shown how to manifest it all. . It's where your life will change and your dreams come true. . And it's where you belong. . Message me for details! . 📸: @archlenzphotography
Dos años después, en 2019, se separó de su exesposo y creó una cuenta en OnlyFans, donde publica fotos y videos eróticos para sus suscriptores, quienes pagan 25 dólares (unos 195 quetzáles) al mes para tener acceso a su contenido.
Además, Mitchell se convirtió en “coach” de vida y ofrece diferentes cursos sobre sexualidad, autoestima y éxito económico a través de su sitio web.
“Cada persona tiene derecho a expresarse de la manera que le parezca bien. Mi sexualidad es sanadora y sagrada, y cuando le doy este regalo a la gente, se bendicen”, concluyó.
View this post on Instagram
Leaders, you have permission to prioritize your well-being and take care of yourself. . Take care of yourself, then take care of others. . Fill up first, then give to others. . Do what brings YOU life so you can help bring life to others. . My self-care package was designed to give YOU what you need so you can show up each day full, filled, and ready to SLAY. . It's the gift that keeps on giving. . Get yours at the link in my bio! . 📸: @jsolpix Edited by me Location: @_elegantebarbershop